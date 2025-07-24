Toby Atwoods's family and friends are trying to come to term with her tragic passing at the age of 21

Toby Atwood has tragically died after collapsing at the age of 21. Toby was a student at Thiel College located in Greenville, Pennsylvania, USA. The college paid tribute to her in a statement and wrote: “The Thiel College community is mourning the death of student-athlete Toby Atwood ’26, who passed away Sunday, July 20, after collapsing during the Presque Isle Half Marathon in Erie, Pa. Atwood was a rising senior, an accomplished member of the women’s tennis team and a campus leader.”

The tribute also read: “Atwood, of Kittanning, Pa., was a standout in the classroom and on the court. A business administration and accounting double major and a recipient of one of the College’s full scholarship awards, she maintained a 4.0 GPA. Atwood was inducted into Alpha Chi, the National College Honor Society, which recognizes students in the top 5 percent of their class.

“She was also recently inducted into Chi Eta Sigma, the honorary society for commerce. Atwood served as president of the Zeta Tau Alpha women’s fraternity and was actively involved in many academic and leadership organizations across campus.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up which reads: “In Loving Memory of Toby Atwood ’26.

Beloved college student Toby Atwood dies after collapsing at the age of 21. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Toby Atwood, Class of 2026, who collapsed and passed away on Sunday morning during a half marathon race in Erie, PA.

“Toby was one of those rare souls whose presence alone could light up an entire room. Always glowing with joy and positivity, she radiated warmth and happiness to everyone she encountered.

“Her ever-present smile and genuine enthusiasm for life made her impossible not to love. Toby brought energy, kindness, and a contagious laugh to everything she was involved in — and she was involved in so much.

The GoFundMe page also went on to say that “But above all else, Toby loved her family deeply. She often spoke about them with pride and joy, especially her mom, Brandi, who was not just her mother but her best friend. There was never a moment Toby wouldn't gloat about how her father would never miss a tennis match or how she was blessed with the coolest 2 big brothers anyone could ever ask for.

“She had an uncontrollable love for all of her family. There was never a moment where she wasn’t lifting up the people she loved — a reflection of the immense love she held in her heart.”

“To know Toby was to be embraced by her kindness, her brilliance, her loyalty, and her light. She gave so much of herself to others — as a sister, a leader, an athlete, a student, and a friend. Her memory will live on in the countless lives she touched, and in the legacy she leaves behind at Thiel College and beyond. We will always remember you Tobs for any Post Malone, Nickelback, or Toby Keith song that comes on, for every Alani drink we see, or every Chipotle order that is placed.”

The GoFundMe ended with these words: “Our hearts go out to all who are grieving this unimaginable loss — especially her family. We will carry Toby’s spirit forward with us, always remembering the joy she brought and the strength she embodied. Please feel free to donate and help in any way possible, funds will go towards funeral arrangements and memorial.”