According to police, Chase Childers, 38, got ‘caught in the rip current’ as he jumped into waters.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chase Childers, a dad of three, one-time police officer and a former baseball player, has tragically died at the age of 38 after saving a family from drowning. The incident took place in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, about 25 miles south of Myrtle Beach, USA.

The Cobb County Police Department paid tribute to Chase on Facebook and wrote: “The Cobb County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of our own, former Officer Chase Childers, who lost his life this past weekend in South Carolina while selflessly saving others from a rip current.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chase served with distinction from 2011 to 2014 at Precinct Two. In 2012, he earned the department’s Life Saving Award for stepping in without hesitation to protect a life. Even after leaving law enforcement, Chase continued to serve. His actions this past weekend were not out of character, they were the embodiment of the same bravery and commitment he showed every day as an officer. His sacrifice is the highest form of honor, and we could not be prouder to call him one of our own.

Dad of three and former baseball player Chase Childers dies saving family from drowning. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“To Chase’s wife, Nataley, and their three children, your husband and father was a hero in every sense of the word. His legacy lives on in the lives he saved, the community he served, and the example he set.

“We will never forget Officer Chase Childers. He represented the very best, and he will forever be part of our Cobb County Police family.

“Rest easy, Chase. Your courage will never be forgotten.”

Georgia State University also paid tribute to former baseball player Chase Childers and wrote: “Georgia State University Athletics mourns the unexpected passing of former baseball standout and 2009 MLB Draft pick Anderson Chase Childers, who died Sunday, July 13 at the age of 38.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the tribute, Georgia State University also said: “As a devoted husband and father, Childers displayed extraordinary courage and selflessness in his last moments. In a heroic act, he saved a family of five in a moment of crisis in Pawleys Island, S.C. on Sunday afternoon, putting their lives above his own. Tragically, this act of heroism resulted in him ultimately paying the highest sacrifice by giving his own life in the service of others. His bravery, kindness and love will always be remembered.”

According to NBC News, “The tragedy unfolded at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, about 25 miles south of Myrtle Beach.” Pawleys Island PD shared a statement on X which read: “We would like to provide additional information on Sunday's incident. The victim, Chase Childers, and another person entered the water to help 4-5 individuals who were in distress. Sadly, Mr. Childers was caught in the rip current, as well. He died trying to save others.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Chase Childers which reads: “As a devoted husband and father, he displayed extraordinary courage and selflessness. In a heroic act, he saved a family of five in a moment of crisis in Pawleys Island on Sunday afternoon, putting their lives above his own.

“Tragically, after giving everything he had to save them, he was unable to stay above water as the rip tide swept him away, ultimately paying the highest sacrifice with his life in front of his three children and wife. His bravery, kindness, and love will always be remembered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GoFundMe pager also describes Chase Childers as “ a loving son, a dedicated brother, a treasured friend, an exceptional father to his three wonderful children, and the husband of his beautiful wife, Nataley, who had been his soulmate and best friend since they were teenagers.”