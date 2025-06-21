Scott Allen Gardner, 33, was arrested at his mother’s house following the death of his toddler son.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toddler Sebastian Gardner who was only 18-months at the time of his death, was reportedly left for several hours in a hot vehicle whilst his father Scott Allen Gardner allegedly went for a hair cut and drank at a bar. Scott Gardner is accused of leaving his son Sebastian in his truck on June 6 whilst he reportedly went drinking at Hanky Panky’s Lounge in Ormond Beach in Florida.

In a statement on the website for Volusia Sheriff's Office, it reads: “Today, VSO deputies and the Ormond Beach Police Department arrested Scott Allen Gardner, 33, on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gardner is responsible for the death of his 18-month-old son Sebastian, who was left helpless in a hot truck for more than 3 hours on the afternoon of Friday, June 6, while Gardner got a haircut and then went drinking inside Hanky Panky's Lounge.”

Scott Allen Gardner was arrested after he allegedly left his son Sebastian who died, in a hot car for hours. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

The Volusia Sheriff's Office also said: “It was estimated by medical personnel that Sebastian's body temperature reached 111 degrees during this tragedy. The same OBPD officer who tried to revive Sebastian placed Gardner in handcuffs today as he was taken into custody at his mother's home in Ormond Beach.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Sebastian Gardner which asks for prayers for the family and includes prayers for Scott Gardner.

Sheriff Chitwood gave a media update on the tragedy on the Facebook page for Volusia Sheriff’s Office. He said: “I want to start off by saying this father is a human piece of garbage and he’s a lying sack of s**t. I don’t think there’s a penalty on this earth that could ever fit for the crime that was committed here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheriff goes on to say that they estimate that Sebastian had been left in the car for two hours forty minutes. Sheriff Chitwood also said: “We’ve seen it. People forget their kids in the backseat. But this was completely different. This was intentional, that’s what the charges are for.

“Anybody with a lick of common sense would say, why would I leave my child in the car while I get my hair cut and then go drinking. But it gets better Father of the year, baby’s dead. Investigation is going on. What does he do? He picks up his mother and they go back to Hanky Panky for a few more cocktails and they’re there until almost midnight.”

In response to the Sheriff’s Facebook post, one fan wrote: “If every county had a sheriff like you world be a better place,” whilst another said: “So extremely tragic!!! That poor sweet baby!! And to the officers that found him, God bless you!! I hope your Chief gets counselling after witnessing this horrific incident! God speed!!!”

According to The New York Post, “Gardner was booked into Volusia County Jail and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm.He was handed a $100,000 bond.”