Joseph Boatman, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Boatman, 32, father of a 21-month old daughter, has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly leaving her in a hot car for over 9 hours. WLTX News19 reported that “Ansleigh Boatman, 21 months old, was found dead in her father's car in Louisiana. Joseph Boatman now faces a second-degree murder charge, officials say.”

ABC News reported that “The incident unfolded after Joseph Boatman "consumed multiple alcoholic beverages" and then went to pick up his 21-month-old daughter from a relative's house shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Boatman is from Hammond, a city in Louisiana in the USA.

An online obituary for Ansleigh Boatman reads: “With profound heartbreak and unimaginable sorrow, we announce the tragic and untimely passing of our beloved baby girl Ansleigh Marie Boatman who left this world far too soon at just 21 months old. Born on August 26, 2023, Ansleigh brought boundless joy, light, and laughter into every room she entered. She was a perfect, happy baby— playful, full of giggles, and glowing with the purest love imaginable.

“Ansleigh was a bright light in the lives of all who knew her. Her innocent spirit, infectious smile, and joyful presence will forever remain etched in the hearts of her family. Though her time with us was far too short, the love she gave and was given will live on eternally.

“Annie found pure delight in the simplest joys of childhood. She adored watching "The Princess and the Frog" and "Toy Story", her eyes lighting up whenever her favorite characters appeared on the screen. She giggled at the sight of Mickey Mouse, danced to cheerful tunes, and proudly wore her little LSU gear, already a tiny fan in the making. She loved all the beautiful, innocent things babies are drawn to—bright colors, soft toys, warm cuddles, and the comforting rhythm of music. Her days were filled with wonder, laughter, and love, and her memory will forever be tied to the sweetness and magic she so effortlessly embraced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She leaves behind her loving and devoted mother Kristen Fulcher who cherished her more than words can express; her three adoring siblings Parker, Blake, and Chase, who loved to laugh and play with her; her heartbroken grandparents Lajuana Kirchner, Charlie Kirchner and wife CeCe, John Boatman and wife Laurie, Andrea Williams and husband Carl; her loving aunts and uncles, Kerri Kirchner and boyfriend Brandon, Madi Williams, Lyla Boatman, Brian Boatman and fiancé Braice, Chanse Boatman, Cayden Williams, and John Kirchner and wife Kelsea, who treasured every moment with her; and a large circle of extended family and friends whose lives she touched deeply in her short time.

“In her honor, we will carry her memory forward with tenderness and strength, striving to live in a way that reflects the light she brought into our lives.

“Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 3:00 pm., Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at First Baptist Church Shepherd, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas with Bro. Chester Holloway officiating.

“Sleep peacefully, sweet angel. You were—and always will be—so deeply loved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ansleigh’s mother Kristen Fulcher paid tribute to her daughter on Facebook and wrote: “The most beautiful angel. I’ll love you forever.

“Nanny & papa got you now baby 💜

Jesus needed you more 😭

“Yall please pray for me to live the days without my baby, pray for my babies to find comfort in losing their sister & pray for me to find the will to move on because this is so hard. 💔”

Following Kristen’s tribute, she has been inundated with hundreds of comments. One person wrote: “Praying for you and your family,” whilst another wrote: “Praying so hard for some form of peace my sweet friend.”