Dubbed ‘superlungs’, rock star Terry Reid - who turned down both Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple - has died at the age of 75.

Terry Reid - the guitarist, vocalist and songwriter known for turning down spots in Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple and was praised by soul legend Aretha Franklin - has passed away aged 75. The star, who later said he would rather be known as the man who 'put together' the legendary rockers, achieved his own success, despite not featuring alongside Jimmy Page and co.

Last month, Reid postponed a European tour as he was undergoing treatment for cancer, as friends, family and fans raised funds for his care. Now, it has been confirmed the musician - known as ‘Superlungs’ for his vocal dexterity - has passed away.

Tributes have poured in, including from guitar giant Joe Bonamassa, who called him "one of the greatest to ever do it and a beautiful person and soul".

Speaking to Classic Rock in 2023, Reid explained how he almost made it into legendary rock band Led Zeppelin. He said: “I was very friendly with Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones. Keith asked me to support the Stones in the States, but then shortly afterward Jimmy [Page] wanted me to join his new band. I was torn. In the end, I put the ball in Jimmy’s court. I said: ‘You’d better speak to Keith and tell him I’m not going.’

"But Jimmy bottled it. He said: ‘I’m not having him shoot me in the f***ing leg.’ Even then, Keith had a reputation. So I ended up going to America with the Stones. I even played with them at Altamont.”

However, Reid can still take some credit for the success of Led Zepp after recommending band members who who eventually propel the act to mega stardom. Reid told Uncut in 2023: "Jimmy asked me what he should do with the band, he needed a singer who could sing around those guitar licks, and not everybody could do that. I’d seen Robert with John Bonham, so I said to him, 'Not only is Robert perfect, you’ve got to get the drummer – he’s an animal!'"

In 1968, Franklin, who ranks among the greatest soul voices of all time, cited Reid alongside the Beatles and the Rolling Stones as the best talents England had. His career in music saw him perform with the Stones, as well as Cream, Jethro Tull, and Fleetwood Mac.

In 1970, he performed a landmark set at the first Glastonbury Festival (then Pilton Pop, Rock & Blues) – including a legendary duet with a young Linda Lewis, who passed away in 2023. Reid also played as a session musician with the likes of Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt, and wrote songs for the soundtracks of movies including Up in the Air and The Devil’s Rejects.

He was born in St Neots and left school aged 15 to pursue a career in music. He released his debut long-player - Bang Bang, You're Terry Reid - in 1968 and went on to record a host of albums and singles, as well as appearing alongside others.

In recent years, Reid appeared on recordings by the likes of Shine and DJ Shadow, as well as an as-yet-unreleased track with Alabama 3.