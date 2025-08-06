A TikTok influencer who was also a contestant on Masterchef has been killed at the age of 38 in a horror car crash in Mexico.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yanin Campos appeared on Mexico’s version of the hit cooking show in 2018 and her popularity on the show saw her gain a huge online profile.

The star was reportedly driving in her home city of Chihuahua, Mexico, on Saturday (August 2) when she lost control of her SUV. It’s not clear why this happened. The influencer crashed head-on into a parked car, according to local news. She died from her injuries in hospital two days later, on Monday August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yanin’s brother, Raúl Campo, confirmed her death on social media. He wrote: “To our family and friends, we inform you and mourn the passing of my sister, Yanin Campos. The wake is at the Hernández Funeral Home for those who would like to say goodbye and join us.”

Pictures have been shared online of her mangled car. Police said the fatal smash took place on the Francisco R. Almada highway at around 6.30am on Saturday.

They confirmed Yanin was driving the black GMC Terrain SUV when she crashed into the parked car. She was taken to the Hospital del Parque, but died in intensive care on Monday evening. Police have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the crash.

TikTok influencer and Masterchef contestant Yanin Campos has died at age 38 in a car crash in Mexico. Photo by Instagram/@yanin_chefmx. | Instagram/@yanin_chefmx

Yanin finished in sixth place on Mexico's version of MasterChef in 2018, and was then invited to take part in MasterChef: La Revancha the following year. She gained huge popularity from being on the show - and this meant she was able to leave her job as a nurse and become a full-time influencer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had 100,000 followers on TikTok and over 75,000 Instagram fans. Many of those fans have left messages of condolence on her page. One person said: “Rest in peace beautiful”.

Someone who knew Yanin personally wrote: “Friend, here I am, watching your videos again, with a lump in my throat, still unable to believe that you're no longer with us. I just want to thank you for the beautiful friendship we had. I'll keep the good times we had. And as I've said, this isn't a goodbye, but a see you soon. I love you very much, and fly high, my dear angel. In another life, we will see each other again. I love you and I will always love you and carry you in my heart.”