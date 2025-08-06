A fitness model has been arrested after his personal trainer influencer husband was found stabbed to death on the the toilet in their home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

40-year-old Donald Zieben-Hood called emergency services to the New York City apartment he shared with his husband on Friday (August 1). Attending officers then found Jacob Zieben-Hood, aged 34, dead on the toilet.

After receiving the 911 call, officers attended the address, in Harlem, Upper Manhattan, and shortly afterwards Donald was arrested for violating an order of protection that was supposed to prevent him from having contact with Jacob, police sources told the New York Daily News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They found Jacob, a personal trainer and social media star, “slumped over on the floor covered in blood with gashes from his head and multiple stab wounds to the back of his leg, including a stabbing on the back of his calf that penetrated his muscle,” prosecutors said during Donald’s arraignment on Sunday night (August 3).

One of the wounds severed an artery, and Jacob bled to death, authorities said. The star’s death is being investigated as a homicide and his husband has been charged with first-degree burglary, weapon possession and aggravated criminal contempt.

An autopsy is due to be carried out to officially determine if the Jacob’s wounds were accidental, self-inflicted or a homicide, according to a local report.

Model Donald Zieben-Hood (left) has been arrested after his fitness influencer husband Jacob Zieben-Hood (right) was found stabbed to death on the toilet in their home. Photo by Instagram/@jzieben. | Instagram/@jzieben

The Zieben-Hood’s, who were both models and fitness influencers, had been together since at least 2016, according to their Instagram profiles. They married in August 2020. However, prosecutors believe the pair had been having issues for the past few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutors said Donald “demonstrated an escalating pattern of violence toward his husband in defiance of multiple public court orders, culminating in his husband’s death.”

They allege that, on the night of his death, Jacob told his dad that his husband was “coming after him,” and preventing him from leaving their apartment. “The victim’s father heard the defendant’s voice in the background screaming at the victim and calling him derogatory names,” prosecutors added.

When he called 911, Donald admitted to police that he had violated the order of protection. “I had an order of protection placed against me. I’m getting arrested, right?” he asked the dispatcher, prosecutors said during his arraignment.

Donald had also been arrested for two assaults against his husband earlier this year. One incident happened on February 26 and a second came the following day. In one of the incidents, he was accused of choking his husband at least twice. He was charged with assault, strangulation, harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and contempt of court, but was released on $20,000 bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, on June 14, there was another incident when Donald allegedly confronted Jacob outside their home with a knife and said “I will attack you,” according to a criminal complaint. He was charged with menacing and contempt of court, and released on $5,000 bail. He is due back in court on August 28 for those charges, according to the report.

Many of Jacob’s fans have left messages of condolence and tributes on his Instagram page. One person wrote: “RIP Jacob, so sad,” alongside a crying face emoji. A second said: “How sad! May you RIP!” A third penned: “What a sad & tragic ending. RIP.”

In addition to those cases, prosecutors said there had been nine domestic incident reports since March 2024, where Donald was not arrested. It was not known whether the accused had been living with his husband despite the protection order against him.

Neighbours told local news outlets that the pair would fight frequently, and they last heard a row between them just hours before Jacob was found dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve been arguing for months, and I’ve been complaining,” one neighbour named Craig told the Daily News. “I know couples fight, but this was abnormal. They were very loud. Slamming doors all the time.” I knew something tragic would happen. It’s unfortunate,” he added.