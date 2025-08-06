A TikTok mum influencer has spoken out about a scary incident in which a man allegedly attempted to kidnap her daughter at a shopping centre.

Former teacher Domonique Bullock, who is known as Mrs Bullock to her 714,000 online fans, has gone viral on TikTok for a video in which she realised her four-year-old daughter Sky was being targeted by an unknown man.

In the five minute video the mum-of-two, who also has a two-year-old daughter, explained that she had taken her eldest child to a shopping centre after picking her up from school, which is when the situation unfolded. The shopping centre is close to her home in Pretoria, South Africa, she added, but did not name it.

Once there, she and Sky were sitting at a table next to the child’s area as they had ordered drinks. It was then that Domonique noticed a man suddenly appear nearby who was acting suspiciously - and starring at her child.

“This guy keeps on moving closer and closer - but she’s not moving closer to me, he’s moving closer to Sky. . . I feel this thing inside of me, like ‘take your daughter to the playground’. By that time . . . and this is a matter of seconds . . . he’s already almost where my daughter is.”

She went on to say that mananged to remain calm and asked her daughter to go to the playground, and she quickly followed - effectively stepping between her little girl and the man. As she was moving away, she looked at the man and said ‘no’ to him “like a bear”.

Mum influencer Domonique Bullock, who is known as Mrs Bullock to her TikTok fans, has spoken about an incident in which she believes a man tried to abduct her daughter from a shopping centre. Photo by TikTok/@deemrsbee. | TikTok/@deemrsbee

She added that she was letting him know “I’m ready to fight you until you die”. She added that was maybe a bit harsh, but to protect her daughter “100%”. The social media star then said she watched the man run to the other side of the road and get in to a car, which is when she said “she immediately knew” his intention had been to take her child.

Recalling the incident was clearly difficult for her as she then became emotional and said she still had “trauma” attached to what happened.

Elsewhere in the video, Domonique admitted that she had “let her guard down” and allowed Sky to sit across from her for the first time, rather than next to her. This is a rule she usually has in place to keep her children safe, but on that day she said “comfortability” meant she made a different decision because she normally visits the shopping centre with Sky once every couple of months.

She also said she considered if she had “overreacted” and thought perhaps the man was just going to ask for money, or even try to steal her bag, but then she realised the whole situation was “dodgy”.

Domonique ended her video with a warning to other parents regarding educating children about stranger danger: “We can’t live in fear,” she said. “But we also have to be smart. We have to train our kids. Having a two-year-old and a four-year-old at home, has made me realise that age unfortunately is not . . . you can’t wait. You cannot wait for them to be older. You have to train them now.

“I already have started training my girls on things that can be said that they shouldn’t listen to. I would rather apologise for them being rude and disrespectful than them falling for the trap of being too kind. Stay safe, think about where you go.”

Domonique is a former Pretoria High School teacher. She first came to the attention of people across South Africa when her students filmed her dancing to TikTok's Robot Boii's 'Salary Salary' dance challenge and shared the video online. Now, she is a full-time content creator known for sharing more dancing videos and insights in to her family life.