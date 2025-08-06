Norman Eshley: 'George and Mildred' star dies at 80 after cancer battle as wife pays tribute to 'best friend'
His agent, Thomas Bowington, confirmed that Eshley passed away on August 2 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with his wife, Rachel Eshley, by his side. “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of our client actor Norman Eshley,” Bowington told the PA news agency. “A warm, kind and grounded man with a great voice that I will miss not hearing over the phone again.”
Eshley’s wife also paid tribute, saying: “Although our time together wasn’t long enough I will be forever grateful for the wonderful times we shared. He was my husband and best friend and my heart will always be with him.”
Born in Bristol on May 30, 1945, Eshley was educated at Bristol Grammar School before training at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He began his career in Shakespearian theatre and went on to perform in numerous West End productions.
Eshley made his screen debut in Orson Welles' 1968 drama The Immortal Story and later appeared in several television series including Canterbury Tales and Warship. However, it was his portrayal of the pompous neighbour Jeffrey Fourmile in George and Mildred that made him popular.
In his later years, Eshley pursued writing and co-authored The Dreamtime of the Artful Dodger, a sequel to Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, imagining the life of the Artful Dodger following his transportation to Australia.
