BBC Sport presenter Qasa Alom reveals private health battle as he says he 'put off' treatment to cover Wimbledon
The host was last seen presenting the daily ‘Today at Wimbledon’ show as part of the BBC’s coverage of the annual tennis tournament at the All England Club. However, he has now revealed that he had been privately battling an undisclosed health while being seen on screen this summer.
Qasa took to Instagram to say: “I can’t say the last few weeks have been easy…Ever since the middle of Wimbledon i’ve been battling my body with a health issue. I put off getting proper medical care because I just did not want to miss The Championships. Eventually it became too much & escalated.Thankfully the NHS have been brilliant in giving me the care I needed.”
He shared images from the hospital, adding that his health scare was “a real wake up call to all those health conscious young, seemingly fit people out there”.
He said: “No matter how good your VO2 max might be; or what your resting heart rate is….no matter how many chia seeds you eat or interval fasts you can do….things can happen inside of our bodies that you can’t control and it will completely knock you for six.
“Respect your body and its limitations. We only have one. Grateful to my family for helping me through a difficult period & now the road to recovery.”
Qasa’s BBC colleagues were among the well-wishers who sent support in the comments of his Instagram post. BBC Sports presenter Sarah Mulkerrins said: “Ah sorry to hear Qasa, rest up and recover well.” Presenter Amber Sandhu added: “Sending lots of love my friend!!”
Birmingham-born Qasa took up hosting duties on Today at Wimbledon from Clare Balding for the 2025 Championships, with Clare replacing Sue Barker as the lead presenter on the main coverage. Qasa previously appeared on BBC Radio Four and was part of BBC Sport’s presenting team for the London Marathon and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.