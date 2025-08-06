BBC Sport presenter Qasa Alom has revealed he has been battling with his health after taking the helm of the BBC’s recent Wimbledon coverage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The host was last seen presenting the daily ‘Today at Wimbledon’ show as part of the BBC’s coverage of the annual tennis tournament at the All England Club. However, he has now revealed that he had been privately battling an undisclosed health while being seen on screen this summer.

Qasa took to Instagram to say: “I can’t say the last few weeks have been easy…Ever since the middle of Wimbledon i’ve been battling my body with a health issue. I put off getting proper medical care because I just did not want to miss The Championships. Eventually it became too much & escalated.Thankfully the NHS have been brilliant in giving me the care I needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Sport presenter Qasa Alom has revealed a private health battle after he "put off" treatment to present at Wimbledon. | BBC / Helen Murray

He shared images from the hospital, adding that his health scare was “a real wake up call to all those health conscious young, seemingly fit people out there”.

He said: “No matter how good your VO2 max might be; or what your resting heart rate is….no matter how many chia seeds you eat or interval fasts you can do….things can happen inside of our bodies that you can’t control and it will completely knock you for six.

“Respect your body and its limitations. We only have one. Grateful to my family for helping me through a difficult period & now the road to recovery.”

Qasa’s BBC colleagues were among the well-wishers who sent support in the comments of his Instagram post. BBC Sports presenter Sarah Mulkerrins said: “Ah sorry to hear Qasa, rest up and recover well.” Presenter Amber Sandhu added: “Sending lots of love my friend!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham-born Qasa took up hosting duties on Today at Wimbledon from Clare Balding for the 2025 Championships, with Clare replacing Sue Barker as the lead presenter on the main coverage. Qasa previously appeared on BBC Radio Four and was part of BBC Sport’s presenting team for the London Marathon and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.