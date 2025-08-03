BBC investigating alleged cocaine use by stars on Strictly Come Dancing as external law firm hired
The claims were submitted in March by law firm Russells on behalf of former contestant Wynne Evans.
The legal filing described drug use on the show as an “open secret”, with accusations that two stars regularly took cocaine.
According to sources, other individuals have since come forward with similar allegations, prompting the BBC to take action.
A BBC spokesperson said: “We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us. We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns.
“It would not be appropriate for us to comment further.”
Speaking to the Sun, a source added: “The BBC have known about these allegations for some time, and acknowledged receiving them.
“Now they are taking firm action. They’ve been told that it’s well-known that two stars took drugs, including cocaine, which was talked about widely among the cast.
“Also, the BBC has been told that one star described another as being ‘off their face’ on drugs.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.