A Strictly Come Dancing star has confirmed his engagement is over - just weeks after he proposed.

Wynne Evans announced the news on a Facebook Live that he broadcast while out on a walk in Carmarthenshire this morning.

He has had a turbulent year, being dropped by the BBC over an inappropriate remark during the Strictly Come Dancing live show.

During today’s broadcast he said, in response to a viewer comment that was read out: “I am strong. I haven’t felt this level headed in years, absolutely years, having been in the bad place and a relationship that’s not healthy for me. It’s now calm.”

He also said, about the situation with the BBC, that he doesn’t feel any stress as he feels his fate is “sealed”.

Speculation has grown over the relationship between Evans and his fiancee Liz Brookes, who runs an events company in Wales. Last month the 53-year-old deleted the Instagram post he had used to announce the engagement and unfollowed her.

When he proposed, he posted online: “Big news… I got engaged! This weekend in Morocco, somewhere between the couscous, the camels, and me limping around the souks like a man with no spatial awareness, I proposed to Liz — and she said yes! (No take-backs, I've checked.)

"She’s clever, she’s kind, she’s got excellent taste in men. Absolutely no idea how I pulled that off, but here we are! Feeling very lucky, very happy, and just a tiny bit smug."

Brookes regularly watched Evans during his time on Strictly last year, and he praised her for helping him to get into shape before the show.