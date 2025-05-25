Wynne Evans, 53, took part in the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing show and live tour last year.

BBC star Wynne Evans, who is a 53-year-old opera singer, best known for appearing in the GoCompare adverts, has revealed in an interview that he was on suicide watch after he left the Strictly Come Dancing tour last year.

The reason that Wynne Evans left the Strictly Come Dancing tour is because made a comment during a photo call that was considered sexually inappropriate. When he was describing host Janette Manrara during a private joke with former co-star and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, he used the sexual term ‘split roast.”

After making the comment, Wynne Evans apologised for what he said and insisted that it was not intended in the way that it had been received.

In an interview with The Sun, the opera singer said: “I didn’t see the statement. Old Spit-roast Boy was a nickname for Jamie Borthwick. I’m not a bad guy, I’m not a misogynist, I’m not any of these things."

BBC star Wynne Evans revealed he was on suicide watch after leaving the Strictly Come Dancing tour. L-R) Kai Widdrington, Jamie Borthwick, Robbie Kmetoni, Aljaž Škorjanec , Wynne Evans, Carlos Gu, Janette Manrara, JB Gill, Nikita Kuzmin, Shayne Ward and Neil Jones attend the "Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2025" photocall at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on January 16, 2025. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Wynne went on to say that “I would be the first to apologise if I had used it in the double meaning of that word. But it absolutely wasn’t meant sexually - and the fact I used ‘boy’, all right it’s nuanced, but it shows I was talking to Jamie, NOT Janette.

Wynne continued by adding that “Anyway two weeks after that photocall, I was sat in this hotel room and I started to get these calls saying, ‘You have used a term that is really offensive’. And then I’ve got my team ­ringing me, I’ve got the Strictly team ringing me, I’ve got the tour team ringing me."

In the interview with The Sun, Wynne Evans claimed that he had no idea that a press statement regarding the incident had been released and said: "Of course, your natural reaction is, if you’re told you’ve offended someone, you say, ‘God, I’m so sorry’. And so I went, ‘I’m so sorry’. And that was taken as a formal apology, so the press team issued a statement. I didn’t see it."

After the apology, Wynne was left "absolutely horrified" and felt "ashamed of himself". He also said: “When I read the apology within the context of the story as it had been written, I was absolutely horrified. And I was embarrassed and I was ashamed of myself. Because the apology always makes it look worse.

"It validates the story. It’s been a truly awful past few months, having to keep my counsel and let the narrative that I’m some sort of weirdo run. I’m not a misogynist, I’m not any of these things.”

Following the incident, Wynne Evans, who suffers from clinical depression, revealedt hat he was put on suicide watch. Wynne shared the link to The Sun article on his Facebook and wrote: “My first interview since this all happened. And exposing the media and BBC bullying harassment and fiasco. Now is the time for all of us wynners to come together. You guys have been utterly amazing. please share. Exciting news coming next week.”