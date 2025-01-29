Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wynne Evans recently announced a break from the Strictly tour and his BBC Radio show amid ‘inappropriate’ remark.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wynne Evans released a statement which said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection. Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daily Mail reported that “Wynne Evans- the tenor known for the Go Compare ads and a BBC radio presenter – was recorded crudely suggesting a three-way sex session with presenter Janette Manrara, using the hugely demeaning term 'spit roast'.

“His gross comment came at a photocall to launch the Strictly live tour and swiftly earned a rebuke from BBC bosses who told him: 'We will not tolerate such behaviour.”

What has Wynne Evans’ brother Mark Llewelyn Evans said on axed Strictly star, has he started a petition? Wynne Evans and Katya Jones attend the "Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2025" photocall at the Utilita Arena. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images | Getty Images

Wynne Evans’s brother, Mark Llewellyn Evans has now issued a statement on X which reads: “As a brother, I want to express my unwavering support for him during this challenging time.

"Wynne has a heart of gold and the courage of a lion, paired with a talent that outshines most. His charisma and humour have brought joy to countless people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark LLeweyn Evans has now started a petition on Change.org for his brother, which is called “Demand Fair Treatment for Wynne Evans by the British Press.” Mark has said: “I am Mark Llewelyn Evans, brother to the unfairly targeted Wynne Evans, who has recently been the subject of unjustified hostility by the British press. The integrity of Wynne, a beloved figure in our household and across Britain, has been maliciously and cruelly attacked, causing him tremendous distress and jeopardizing his career. Our family, still reeling from the recent loss of another brother, is further devastated by these uncharitable attacks on Wynne.

“The British press's unchecked negativity towards Wynne is not reflective of his wide-ranging support from the British public. We believe in his undeniable talent, which richly contributes to the UK's cultural sector. He is cherished by many who eagerly await his return to BBC Radio Wales and the Strictly Come Dancing stage.

“It's time to demand the British press demonstrate responsibility, fairness, and restraint in their coverage. To this end, we call on the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), the UK's independent regulator for newspaper and magazine industry, to scrutinize these instances of targeted hostility against Wynne Evans and enforce their Editors' Code of Practice.

“By signing this petition, you are standing up against an unjust media culture and supporting Wynne Evans. Thank you for standing up for decency, compassion, and fair treatment in the British press. Please, sign this petition.”