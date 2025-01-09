Wynne Evans: Strictly & MasterChef Celebrity star announces death of 'gorgeous' brother Huw
In an emotional Instagram post, the Welsh opera singer paid tribute to his sibling, calling him his "hero and inspiration." He, however, did not disclose his cause of death.
Evans, who is also the winner of 2023 Celebrity MasterChef wrote:"I’m so sad to say that my gorgeous eldest brother has passed away. My big brother was my hero and my inspiration. Huw my darling, I will miss you so much and am so glad I got to have you with me all my life."
The post prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities. Strictly star Amy Dowden commented: "Sending you so much love, Wynne." Meanwhile, Celebrity MasterChef judge John Torode added:"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. So sad."
According to his profile at 30 Park Place Chambers in Cardiff, Huw was called to the Bar in 1985 while serving as an officer in the Royal Navy. After completing his pupillage in Swansea, he began practising law in Cardiff in 1989. He was a specialist in criminal law, handling both prosecution and defence cases.
