TV stars Jamie Borthwick and Wynne Evans have “horrified” BBC bosses by sharing a video of them with a sex toy in a Strictly Come Dancing Whatsapp chat.

The video, which has just been brought to light, was recorded last year when the pair both took part in the BBC One reality show.

The video, which has been obtained by The Sun on Sunday reveals that the opera singer, 53, sent a sex toy to the EastEnders star, 30. The actor smiles as he holds up the rubber toy, then points the camera at Evans who is shirtless and practicing his dancing routine with professional dancer Neil Jones.

The video sees Borthwick explaining the toy was sent to Birmingham’s Utilita Arena reception by Wynne. He says to the camera: “Look at what he bought me. I opened it up and he surprised me with this, didn’t he. It’s so funny.” He reportedly shared the “shocking and immature” video on a Whatsapp group for the Strictly 2024 contestants - leading to BBC bosses finding out about it.

A source told The Sun: “As soon as BBC executives were made aware of this shocking and immature footage being shared they formally addressed the issue and reminded the pair they had to act professionally.

“The men were acting extremely immaturely and inappropriately, considering it was a family show, and many cast members didn’t share their crass sense of humour. Bosses were horrified and shocked, hoping to nip the issue in the bud, unaware the video had been shared more widely.”

Wynne Evans has been 'axed' from Strictly tour | BBC

The source added that the pair thought the video was funny but other contestants didn't, especially as Strictly is a family show. They did not say which contestants held this view, or exactly how BBC bosses came to be aware of the video.

The EastEnders actor was the ninth celebrity to waltz away from the dance floor. He was partnered with Michelle and left in week 10 - he will not be winning Strictly in 2024. | BBC

It was filmed just two days after Evans was recorded making a sexual comment to Borthwick about pro dancer Janette Manrara. She did not make a formal complaint against the singer, but he apologised for what he had said when the recording emerged at the tour's press launch in January. He was then axed from the tour.

A source told The Sun later that same month, however: “As far as Wynne is concerned, he has been wronged. He understands the language he used was not appropriate but it’s all been taken so out of context.”

It has been reported that Evans’ lawyers are now trying to clear his name after The GoCompare star also took “time off” from his presenting duties on BBC Radio Wales earlier this year amid all the scandal. Two months later, he has still not returned to hosting the show, which is being presented by Robin Morgan instead.

When asked last week by the Mail on Sunday if Evans would be returning, the BBC referred to his January statement wher he apologised for his “inappropriate and unacceptable” language.

The latest controversy involving Evans comes as he hinted he is about to break his silence on the show's scandal on his Instagram Stories on Friday (April 11). Sharing a selfie he wrote: “Hey all happy Friday. #truthwins #cantwaittotellthetruth #Wynners.”

Evans is also said to be seeking legal action against the BBC.