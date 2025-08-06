Gary Lineker is reportedly set to host a brand new primetime ITV game show following his axing from the BBC.

Lineker wrapped up his time as lead presenter on the BBC’s flagship football show Match Of The Day earlier this year. The former England star had previously announced that his time on the show was coming to an end, but he would remain at the BBC for the World Cup and FA Cup coverage through until 2026.

However, following a row over a social media post about Zionism shared by Lineker in which Israeli supporters were likened to rats, the BBC and Lineker parted ways early. The former striker apologised for the post at the time, saying: "On Instagram I reposted material which I have since learned contained offensive references. I very much regret these references. I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It goes against everything I believe in.”

Now, reports suggest that Lineker, who spent almost three decades at the helm of MOTD, could be reviving his television career with a new role at ITV. The 64-year-old has reportedly been lined up as the host of a brand new game show called The Box, according to The Sun.

The Box has been described as a mix between I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins with famous stars placed into separate boxes and being tasked with a daring challenges. The format has already been a hit in Norway, and ITV bosses reportedly believe that the show could fill the gap in the schedule by Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

A source told The Sun: “The Box is massive in Norway, and the rights were quickly sold to Denmark and now the UK. ITV are really excited about it - and believe they have finally found a worthy successor to Saturday Night Takeaway.

“They have long been sniffing around Gary and just needed to find the right format for him. They’re confident they’ve found that now, and the BBC’s loss is their gain.”

Filming is set to begin in autumn, with ITV bosses eying a possible air date in spring 2026.