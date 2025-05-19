Gary Lineker has been tipped for a shock switch to ITV - just hours after his BBC departure was confirmed.

Lineker, 64, will leave the BBC for good after he wraps up filming on this weekend’s Match Of The Day. The former Leicester City and Barcelona striker, 64, has left the BBC early after a controversial Instagram post about Zionism.

The presenter was meant to continue on at the BBC through the FA Cup next season and the 2026 World Cup - but those plans have since been dashed.

Lineker said: “I would like once again to say I’m sorry, unreservedly, for the hurt and upset caused, it was a genuine mistake and oversight, but I should have been more diligent, I know that.

“I’ve stood up for minorities and humanitarian issues and against all forms of racism all of my life, including, of course, antisemitism, which I absolutely abhor. There’s no place for it and never should be.”

Having hosted Match Of The Day since 1999, Lineker is a recognisable and popular face among football fans. Now, the bookies are favouring him for a surprise move to ITV, to front their World Cup coverage next year instead.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Gary Lineker has been a permanent fixture in households across the nation for over 25 years as the presenter of Match of the Day and while that may be coming to the end after a falling out with the BBC, we think he could well switch over to ITV, and make him 3/1 to be involved in their 2026 World Cup coverage.

“Lineker is 7/2 to have his own football show on ITV and 4/1 to switch over to Sky and host a football show before the end of 2026, but a return to MOTD might not be out of the question, and we go 12/1 that he presents at least one episode next season.

“Being a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing (6/1), Celebrity Traitors (7/1) and I’m A Celebrity (8/1) could also all be short-term possibilities for the MOTD star.”

Remaining in football, Lineker could also join the likes of Sky Sports, TNT Sports or Amazon - all of which would likely pay him bucketloads of money for his services.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about who will replace Lineker for the World Cup on the BBC. According to FreeBets.com, the incoming Match Of The Day presenters - Mark Chapman, Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan - are the frontrunners, alongside ex-England star and pundit Alex Scott.

Here are the full odds on who could fill Lineker’s shoes at ITV:

Mark Chapman - 6/4

Alex Scott - 5/1

Kelly Cates - 7/1

Gabby Logan - 8/1

Ian Wright - 10/1

Dion Dublin - 12/1

Kelly Somers - 12/1

Eilidh Barbour - 14/1

Micah Richards - 16/1

Jason Mohammad - 16/1

Ben Foster - 20/1

Wayne Rooney - 20/1