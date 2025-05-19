Gary Lineker's sudden departure from the BBC raises plenty of questions about his future.

Lineker, 64, was due to step down from hosting Match of the Day at the end of the season, but had planned to stick around at the BBC to cover the 2026 World Cup. The former Leicester City and Barcelona striker has been hosting the football highlights show since 1999, and is the BBC's highest-paid presenter.

But following a post on social media about Zionism - which included a picture of a rat (an antisemetic insult) - there were calls for Lineker to resign with immediate effect. The post has since been deleted and Lineker issued an apology.

Confirming his immediate departure, a BBC spokesperson said: “Gary Lineker will leave his presenting role following the conclusion of Match of the Day for the 2024/25 season. He will not be part of the BBC's coverage of the 2026 World Cup or next season's FA Cup coverage."

Lineker said: “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember - both on the pitch and in the studio. I care deeply about the game, and about the work I've done with the BBC over many years.

"As I've said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic - it goes against everything I stand for. However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action."

What remains to be seen is who will replace Lineker on World Cup duties, what will happen to his podcast and where the veteran broadcaster might go next.

What happens now?

Following Lineker’s announcement, his final appearence on the BBC will be on Match Of The Day this Sunday (May 25). As previously reported, next season he is being replaced by a trio of Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan, who will take presenting duties on a rotating basis.

After his final show, that will basically be the end of Lineker’s BBC contract; the former England international will then sever ties with the broadcasting giant, and be free to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Does Gary Lineker keep his podcast?

Lineker is part of a podcast called The Rest Is Football, alongside fellow BBC pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards. However, while all three have been employed by the BBC, the podcast has no ties to the broadcasting giant.

Therefore, The Rest Is Football will continue unchanged.

Where will Lineker go next?

With a clean severance from the BBC, Lineker is now free to look at presenting opportunities elsewhere. Given the controversy that has arisen between his political standpoint and the BBC’s policy on impartiality, it’s expected that he will move to a broadcaster that gives him more freedom of expression.

The biggest opportunities likely lie at either Sky Sports, TNT Sports or Amazon - all three have the rights to Premier League football, and have budgets capable of meeting Lineker’s salary demands.

While Sky and Amazon could probably pay him the most, TNT’s coverage of European football is perhaps where his services would be best suited, as the presenting line-up is considered by some fans to be weaker than their broadcasting rivals (especially compared to CBS when it comes to the Champions League).