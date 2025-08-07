Missjohndough dead: Porn star Lina Bina dies 'suddenly' as sister reveals cause of death
According to a statement from her sister, the 20-something content creator and adult performer passed away suddenly from complications related to a blood clot in her heart and neck.
Her close friend and fellow adult content creator, Coco Bliss, was among the first to publicly share the news. In an emotional Instagram Story, Bliss posted a clip of the pair celebrating at a nightclub, writing: “You left us too soon. @imlinabina,” followed by angel emojis. In another post, she shared a photo of Lina hugging a stuffed toy, with the caption: “Rest in peace lovely @imlinabina.”
Lina’s death was initially reported without an official cause, but entertainment platform World Star Hip Hop later cited a family member, revealing the fatal blood clot as the underlying complication. No formal autopsy or police statement has yet been released.
Lina had over 9,000 followers on Instagram but rarely updated her page, with her last post dated April 23, 2023. Since news of her death broke, messages of condolence have poured in. One read: “Rest easy, Lina.” Another wrote: “Rest in paradise, Lina.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.