Kylie Page: Porn star dies five days after celebrating 60 days of sobriety

Adult film actress Kylie Page died from a suspected accidental drug overdose just five days after marking 60 days of sobriety, according to reports.

The 28-year-old was found dead in her Hollywood apartment on June 25.

Sources told TMZ that Page, whose legal name was Kylie Pylant, had been taking her recovery seriously. She not only attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings but also began leading some sessions herself in the weeks before her death.

Her family had long known about her struggles with addiction, which began in her teenage years. Page had experimented with various substances, entered rehab, and lived in a sober house in an effort to rebuild her life. According to the same report, she had lost two uncles to addiction.

Despite her efforts to stay clean, investigators discovered drug paraphernalia at the scene of her death, including fentanyl. Law enforcement sources said there were no signs of foul play, but photographs of Page and multiple men were found scattered in the home. The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner has yet to release an official cause of death.

Page, originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, rose to prominence after appearing in the 2017 Netflix docuseries Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, where she spoke candidly about her struggles with substance abuse. She went on to appear in over 200 adult films for major studios including Vixen Media and Brazzers.

The adult industry has paid tribute to her. In a post on X, Brazzers wrote: “The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page’s passing. Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Her family shared a moving obituary on her Instagram account: “Kylie Pylant, 28, passed away in her home in Hollywood, California, on June 25, 2025. She leaves behind a family who adored her deeply — her loving mother and father, two younger siblings, her paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother, her stepmother and stepdaughter and her cherished Ragdoll cats: Bianca and her sweet kittens, Saffron and Babylon.

“Born and raised in Oklahoma, Kylie moved to Los Angeles in 2015 to pursue a career in modeling. What followed was a vibrant, brave journey of self-expression, creativity, and love. Kylie had a heart as big as the sky and lived with a childlike wonder that never faded. She saw beauty in everything — through rose-colored glasses and a poet’s soul.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover funeral costs and transport her body to her family's home in the Midwest. The page reads: “Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked. She was the kind of person who made you feel like family — no matter who you were.

“We lost her too soon, and now her family is trying to bring her home from California to the Midwest — to lay her to rest surrounded by friends and family.”