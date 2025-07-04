Adult film actress Kylie Page died from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

The 28-year-old was found dead in her Hollywood apartment on June 25, a day after she posted on social media.

According to reports, police conducted a welfare check at her Los Angeles County home after a concerned friend was unable to reach her. Upon entering the property, authorities found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia at the scene. Emergency services pronounced her dead on site.

“Kylie Page reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose,” TMZ reported, citing police sources. They added that “sexual photos of her with different men were also found scattered around her apartment.” However, no foul play is suspected at this stage.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner has not yet released an official cause of death.

Page, whose real name was Kylie Pylant, was originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Since entering the adult entertainment industry in 2016, she had starred in over 200 films and worked with major studios including Brazzers and Vixen Media. She also appeared in the 2017 Netflix documentary series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, where she spoke candidly about her struggles with substance abuse.

In a statement posted on X, Brazzers said: “The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page’s passing. Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Page’s family released a heartfelt obituary via her Instagram account: “Kylie Pylant, 28, passed away in her home in Hollywood, California, on June 25, 2025. She leaves behind a family who adored her deeply — her loving mother and father, two younger siblings, her paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother, her stepmother and stepdaughter and her cherished Ragdoll cats: Bianca and her sweet kittens, Saffron and Babylon.

“Born and raised in Oklahoma, Kylie moved to Los Angeles in 2015 to pursue a career in modeling. What followed was a vibrant, brave journey of self-expression, creativity, and love. Kylie had a heart as big as the sky and lived with a childlike wonder that never faded. She saw beauty in everything — through rose-colored glasses and a poet’s soul.

Kylie was magnetic — witty, thoughtful, and effortlessly articulate. She made friends wherever she went, from Los Angeles to Istanbul, London, and beyond. Her dream was to share her travels with her family, to give back the love and laughter she so freely gave.”

In the days following her death, Page’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to transport her body back to the Midwest and cover funeral expenses. As of July 4, the fundraiser has raised over $14,159 USD toward a goal of $18,000.

“This GoFundMe isn’t just about funeral expenses. It’s about bringing Kylie home,” the campaign description reads. “It’s about helping her family breathe through the shock, the grief, and the unimaginable reality they’re living in. They shouldn’t have to think about bills or burial costs right now. They should be allowed to grieve — and we want to give them that chance.”

The fundraiser also paid tribute to her memory: “Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked… Forever a sister. Forever a friend. Forever loved.”