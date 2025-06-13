OnlyFans model Camilla Araujo has offered controversial porn star Bonnie Blue $2million to end her “insane sex stunts”.

Camilla took to social media to make the offer to Bonnie, who recently caused huge outrage with her extreme sex stunts. Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, became notorious after she had sex with more than 1,000 men in just 24 hours, with the porn star continuing to arrange increasingly intense “challenges”.

Her latest challenge saw her plan to take part in a “petting zoo”, in which she planned to be tied up naked and gagged in a glass box and allow participants to do “whatever they want” to her. The planned stunt cause mass outrage, and Bonnie reportedly cancelled the event in a now-deleted TikTok video.

Now Camilla Araujo has become the latest OnlyFans star to call the porn star out for her extreme acts. She posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I will personally send Bonnie Blue 2 million dollars if she comes on my podcast and officially puts an end to her insane sex stunts.”

Her plea followed criticism leveled at Bonnie by fellow OnlyFans model Sophie Rain. Sophie described Bonnie’s antics as a “clown show”, saying: “It’s no longer women empowerment. It’s shock value, and she’s making a joke out of all of us.

“We built this space to take control of our bodies and make money on our terms, not to fake pregnancies, marriages, and throw cake at people in public.”

She added: “Brands don’t take us seriously anymore. Media doesn’t take us seriously. I’m tired of having to explain that not all of us are doing circus acts for clicks. I would really like to know who is running her clown show.”

Meanwhile, OnlyFans has out their foot down by permanently banning Bonnie from the platform. The site said in a statement: “Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service.

“Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation… This is why it has been necessary to take this action. We always act when users breach our terms of service.”

The platform added: “The ban is permanent.” Bonnie Blue has not yet commented on the ban.