Bonnie Blue has reportedly been banned from OnlyFans after announcing she would cancel a highly controversial sex stunt dubbed the “petting zoo” challenge.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a now-deleted video announcement that has also vanished from TikTok, the adult content creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, had planned to be “tied up, gagged, bent over, begging” inside a glass box in central London where the public could do “whatever they want” to her over 24 hours

The stunt, which she claimed would involve up to 2,000 people in a single day, was promoted on a since-removed event page that described the challenge as “no limits, no breaks… Just me, in a box and ready to be used.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing intense backlash, Bonnie posted a TikTok video stating: “The petting zoo has had to go, but I’m replacing it with something even better.” That video appears to be no longer available.

This comes OnlyFans reportedly removed Bonnie’s account for breaching its terms. A spokesperson for the platform told The Sun: “Extreme ‘challenge’ content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation.”

Bonnie Blue 'banned' from OnlyFans | Bonnie Blue

A source told the outlet “Bonnie has taken things way too far. She was making tens of thousands a month via OnlyFans and now that’s gone. Her page has officially been pulled.”

Bonnie had claimed to earn £600,000 a month on the site, which would amount to £7.2 million a year. The 25-year-old from rural Derbyshire rose to infamy after alleging she had slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours and later launched another “challenge” involving college students competing to give her the best orgasm in exchange for tuition money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest incident follows a string of controversies. Bonnie was previously banned from Nottingham Forest’s stadium after attempting a viral stunt and was later caught sneaking into the Chelsea away end in disguise.

She also faced criticism for faking an arrest to generate media attention. Surrey Police confirmed to The Sun that they had no record of any incident involving her at the location she claimed.

Despite the OnlyFans ban, Bonnie has announced plans for an alternative livestream event on June 14. “Bonnie Blue likes things to be big, so she’s planning the biggest live stream ever,” she teased in a caption.