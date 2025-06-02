The main TikTok and Instagram accounts of porn and OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue appear to have been removed, a day after she announced plans to sleep with 2,000 men in a single day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, made headlines earlier this year after claiming she had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours. Now, she says she intends to break her own record.

In a video shared on both her now-vanished @bonnie_blue_xox TikTok and Instagram accounts on June 1, Bonnie said: “15th of June I'm gonna be tied up in a glass box open to the public and you can choose either you want to be involved or watch and just enjoy the show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, she says, is scheduled to take place in London. It follows an earlier video posted on May 29 in which she told followers: “I want to hit 2,000 bodies and to be honest, I think it’s going to be pretty easy. I am gonna be tied up and accessible to the public, and I really want you to come and join me.”

The main TikTok and Instagram accounts of porn and OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue appear to have been removed | Instagram

As of Monday (June 2), both her primary Instagram and TikTok profiles, where she had amassed hundreds of thousands of followers, appeared to be offline, sparking speculation that the platforms may have removed the accounts following the public stunt announcement.

However, her X (formerly Twitter account), her second Instagram account @bonnieblue, and her second TikTok account remain active.

Bonnie, from Nottinghamshire, rose to prominence for her extreme adult content, earning a reported £750,000 a month through OnlyFans. Before her adult career, she worked in recruitment and was previously married.

Bonnie has been contacted for comment.