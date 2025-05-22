OnlyFans stars Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips appear to have staged their own arrests.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips, 23, shared a series of dramatic videos to Instagram showing her being detained by “police officers” for allegedly “filming in public.”

In the clips, Phillips is forced onto the bonnet of a van and shouts, “Dogging isn’t a crime,” as the men restraining her appear to be in character as officers. One can be heard saying, “What are we going to do with her?” before another adds, “Get her in the back (of the van).” The video ends with Phillips being bundled into the back of the van, claiming: “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just three hours later, her OnlyFans rival Bonnie Blue, real name Tia Billinger, posted footage of her own “arrest” on Instagram, further fuelling speculation that the incidents were coordinated.

While the clips appeared serious at first glance, social media users quickly questioned their authenticity. One online user, who goes by Jay, pointed out that the police car in Bonnie’s video bore the number plate RO23 HRM, a vehicle previously linked to film productions. “Bonnie Blue has NOT been arrested,” he wrote on X. “In the video, the police car she’s seen getting into is RO23 HRM, which is used for filming.”

Bonnie Blue 'arrested' by police | Instagram

Jay even shared an image from the ‘Police Car Hire UK’ company, which operates under the ‘Blue Light Emergency Group’ and rents emergency vehicles to the TV and film industry. “The Toyota Corolla in question can be seen in multiple posts on their page,” he added.

The suspicious details didn’t end there. The police car featured in the video lacked any visible insignia or identification numbers that would typically denote an official UK police force. This raised further doubts among viewers, with one commenter writing: “RO23 is a film set car. What nonsense, no police identification on the doors of which police force it belongs to either.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily Phillips being confronted by a 'police officer' | Instagram

Despite growing scepticism, the footage was uploaded to Bonnie’s Instagram with a message from her sister: “As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested. We still don't have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know… This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore.”

Critics flooded the comment sections, accusing both women of orchestrating the arrests for attention. One user remarked: “Isn’t it a crime to impersonate an officer of the law?”

The alleged stunt follows a string of headline-grabbing antics from both women. Phillips recently announced she was pregnant just hours after Bonnie sparked pregnancy rumours with a post showing bizarre cravings. That too was met with public suspicion, especially after fans pointed out inconsistencies between Phillips' claimed pregnancy timeline and her visible baby bump.

The two have had a well-documented feud. Bonnie previously accused Lily of stealing her idea to set a sexual partner record after Bonnie claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. Phillips later claimed to have slept with 101 men in a single day.