OnlyFans and porn star Lily Phillips returning to university for Master's Degree in Sheffield
Speaking to The Tab, the 23-year-old model and content creator said she will complete a Master’s Degree in Digital Media and Society at the University of Sheffield to ‘expand her social media knowledge.’
Lily, who rose to fame online and has over a million Instagram followers, said: “I’m really excited to get back into education after the whirlwind since leaving. I was a bit distracted during my time at university, so I’m ready to do it properly this time.”
She previously studied Nutrition with a foundation year in Business during the Covid-19 pandemic — the same period in which she launched her OnlyFans account. Since then, she’s reportedly earned £2 million by sharing revealing content on the platform, and gained international attention following a YouTube video in which she claimed to have slept with 100 men in a single day, a stunt that has racked up more than 10 million views.
Despite her online success, Phillips says she “can’t wait” to return to studying and is also looking forward to enjoying university life in full, after her first stint was impacted by pandemic restrictions.
“I never really got the university experience because of the pandemic, so I’m buzzing for Leadmill Fridays and West Street crawls,” she said. “Sheffield is a great city and I can’t wait to come back.”
The Derbyshire-born made headlines for bedding 101 men in a single day but she later broke down in a documentary video after completing the stunt. The documentary featured Lily visibly emotional, saying, “Sometimes you just disassociate… it’s not like normal sex at all.”
