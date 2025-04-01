Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Controversial OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is heading back to university this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Tab, the 23-year-old model and content creator said she will complete a Master’s Degree in Digital Media and Society at the University of Sheffield to ‘expand her social media knowledge.’

Lily, who rose to fame online and has over a million Instagram followers, said: “I’m really excited to get back into education after the whirlwind since leaving. I was a bit distracted during my time at university, so I’m ready to do it properly this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She previously studied Nutrition with a foundation year in Business during the Covid-19 pandemic — the same period in which she launched her OnlyFans account. Since then, she’s reportedly earned £2 million by sharing revealing content on the platform, and gained international attention following a YouTube video in which she claimed to have slept with 100 men in a single day, a stunt that has racked up more than 10 million views.

Controversial OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is heading back to university this year. | Instagram

Despite her online success, Phillips says she “can’t wait” to return to studying and is also looking forward to enjoying university life in full, after her first stint was impacted by pandemic restrictions.

“I never really got the university experience because of the pandemic, so I’m buzzing for Leadmill Fridays and West Street crawls,” she said. “Sheffield is a great city and I can’t wait to come back.”

The Derbyshire-born made headlines for bedding 101 men in a single day but she later broke down in a documentary video after completing the stunt. The documentary featured Lily visibly emotional, saying, “Sometimes you just disassociate… it’s not like normal sex at all.”