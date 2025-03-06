Controversial OnlyFans and porn star Lily Phillips has come under fire for her latest sex stunt, this time involving elderly male.

In her latest Instagram video, the 23-year-old is seen sitting closely with an elderly man, wrapping her arm around him. With a playful smile, she says, “Honey, age is just a number, right?” The man, holding a walking stick, nods and replies, “Yes, yes, it’s just a number.” She previously shared a similar video featuring the same man along with another elderly man, saying, “Today I’m at a care home, visiting my oldest fan.”

This has sparked calls for her arrest on social media, while others have expressed concern for her well-being. One said on X (formerly Twitter): “She needs to be arrested.” Another asked on Instagram: “You ok girl?”

However, many seem to be on her side, saying: “My wife worked in a nursing home for a while and those people are desperately lonely, it’s heartbreaking. family rarely comes to visit and many of t hem are treated like a minimum security prison waiting to die alone. let it happen.”

Another said: “Why are some people so negative 😕 like so what if they are old in a sense your discriminating older people 🤔 her body her choice and the men are loving it.”

The Derbyshire-born made headlines for bedding 101 men in a single day but she later broke down in a documentary video after completing the stunt. The documentary featured Lily visibly emotional, saying, “Sometimes you just disassociate… it’s not like normal sex at all.”