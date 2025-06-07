Stacey Dooley’s hit documentary series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is set to return for a sixth series on UKTV, with the first episode featuring OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips.

The new series will include three episodes, each showcasing families who live by unconventional values. The first episode will centre on Phillips, 23, who has attracted widespread controversy for her adult content, including claims of sleeping with 101 men in 14 hours.

“She is BACK! 3 families, 3 fascinating episodes, you’re gonna love it,” the post read, alongside a photo of Dooley with Phillips. But comments quickly flooded in, including one user who wrote: “Pretty grim giving that deviant airtime, not a single positive thing can come from the trainwreck of her life, screams of the worst clickbait, expected better tbh.”

Another added: “Really disappointing, just don’t think @sjdooley should be promoting or giving this girl a platform. Lowest derivative entertainment, a real regression in content from you Stacey.”

However, some viewers were intrigued by the upcoming episode, with one writing: “This is so exciting! I was so touched by the documentary that came out about her and have been wanting to hear more about her. Stacy is the perfect person for this I absolutely love the compationate (sic) and thoughtful way she covers sex workers.”

Despite the backlash, Dooley, 38, expressed excitement about the new season. “I’m thrilled to be back for another series of Sleeps Over! Truly, it’s such a loved format and people always remind me of their fave moments when I’m out and about,” she said.

“We’ve got another three episodes that you’re gonna love! The themes we touch on feel incredibly timely. As always, a sincere thank you to those families who agree to open their doors. Strap in!”

Emile Nawagamuwa, commissioning editor for UKTV, said: “The sixth series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over demonstrates the remarkable strength of Stacey’s appeal as a documentarian and this simple, compelling concept. It has been three years since Stacey last slept over in the homes of UK families, and more people than ever have proudly chosen to break the rules and live life according to their own unique values. This series promises to be more eye-opening and enlightening than ever.”

Jes Wilkins of Firecracker Films, the production company behind the show, added: “To be making a sixth series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over in the current commissioning climate is one of the proudest achievements of my career and it’s a testament to a wonderful creative and commercial partnership with Stacey and everyone at UKTV. This series is going to be a cracker.”

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over Series 6 will premiere on U&DRAMA and stream on UKTV Play. An exact release date has not been announced.

In October last year, the 23-year-old from Derbyshire revealed on an RTM Records podcast that her “challenge” involved doing it continuously from 9am to 11pm without taking breaks.

