Controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has defended involving ‘barely-legal teens’ in her sex stunts, insisting it is not illegal.

In a heated podcast debate with StandOut.TV host Michelle Bingley, the 25-year-old porn star said her lower age limit has always been 18 years old, insisting that the age doesn’t constitute a child.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, made headlines earlier this year after claiming she had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours. When Bingley asked if she had any problem with the fact that some of the participants were “literally borderline underage”, she said: “No, because they’re 18.”

Bingley asked again, “What if they were 17?” to which Blue replied, “Well, no because that’d be illegal”. Bingley asked: “Would you still it it wasn’t on camera?” Blue said, no, before adding she would “happily take someone on their 18th birthday.”

She also told Bingley to “take it to the government” if she has got an issue with the age, as she just, ‘goes by the rules’. She added: “And the rule is 18.” To which Bingley replied: “If you want to go around and exploit your body that’s completely up to you. Like I said, it’s your body, but then you’re exploiting children’s bodies at the same time.”

Controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue said there was no problem of her getting ‘barely-legal teens’ involved in her sex stunt as it is not against the law. | TikTok StandOut TV

Blue replied: “An 18-year-old’s not a child. They’re legal.” Bingley responded: “They’re still children. My nephew’s 18. He’s still a child.” Blue then responded in a deadpan manner: “Send him to me then.” Shocked, Bingley said: “No, I’d absolutely never do that.”

Blue then said: “Hopefully, I’ll find him in my queue one day,” to which Bingley replied: “No, I don’t think he will, because he has respect for himself. I don’t know if that’s something you’re familiar with.” Blue refused to back down, and said: “The men that come and see me have a lot of respect.”

She also said she ‘doesn’t discriminate’ her clients, whether or not they’re “18 or 80”.

Despite criticism, the Nottinghamshire-born is now on a quest to break her own record.

In a video shared on both her now-vanished @bonnie_blue_xox TikTok and Instagram accounts on June 1, Bonnie said: “15th of June I'm gonna be tied up in a glass box open to the public and you can choose either you want to be involved or watch and just enjoy the show.”

The event, she says, is scheduled to take place in London. It follows an earlier video posted on May 29 in which she told followers: “I want to hit 2,000 bodies and to be honest, I think it’s going to be pretty easy. I am gonna be tied up and accessible to the public, and I really want you to come and join me.”