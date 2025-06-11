OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain has condemned fellow adult content star Bonnie Blue, accusing her of turning the platform into a “clown show” following a series of sex stunts that resulted in her being banned from the site.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie’s comments come after Bonnie, real name Tia Billinger, was reportedly removed from OnlyFans for violating the platform’s terms through what it called “extreme challenge content.”

The latest controversy surrounded a now-cancelled event dubbed the “petting zoo,” where Bonnie planned to be tied up and gagged inside a glass box in central London, inviting members of the public to do “whatever they want” to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Blast, Sophie said the incident symbolised a broader issue with how some creators are representing the platform: “It’s no longer women empowerment. It’s shock value, and she’s making a joke out of all of us. We built this space to take control of our bodies and make money on our terms, not to fake pregnancies, marriages, and throw cake at people in public.”

Bonnie has made headlines for similarly outlandish acts, including a staged wedding to a fan, a mock arrest, and a previous claim that she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. Most recently, she teased a replacement event for the cancelled “petting zoo,” stating in a now-deleted TikTok: “The petting zoo has had to go, but I’m replacing it with something even better.”

OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain | Instagram Sophie Rain

For Sophie, the repeated stunts are damaging to the creators who use OnlyFans to earn a living professionally: “Brands don’t take us seriously anymore. Media doesn’t take us seriously,” she said. “I’m tired of having to explain that not all of us are doing circus acts for clicks.”

Frustrated by the ongoing attention Bonnie receives, she added: “I would really like to know who is running her clown show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OnlyFans confirmed Blue’s ban, stating: “Extreme ‘challenge’ content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation.”

A source told The Sun: “Bonnie has taken things way too far. She was making tens of thousands a month via OnlyFans and now that’s gone. Her page has officially been pulled. She’s crossed a line and OnlyFans had no choice but to act.”

Despite the ban, Bonnie has teased a new livestream event for June 14, calling it “the biggest livestream ever.”

Meanwhile, Sophie is urging audiences and the media to recognise the majority of creators who maintain professionalism and dignity: “There are thousands of women making real money and supporting themselves through this,” she said. “This platform has been a lifeline for many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Sophie Rain?

Sophie, a 20-year-old Christian OnlyFans creator from Florida, US, revealed that she had received offers exceeding $1 million from multiple adult film companies to lose her virginity on camera. She has also claimed she's made more than $40 million working as a virgin OnlyFans model. She has over 7 million followers on Instagram.