Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has announced that she will be postponing a series of shows after revealing that ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is ill.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chat show host, 43, took to social media to reveal that a number of her Las Vegas residency dates will be postponed due to the health situation impacting her family. Kelly said in a statement on Instagram: “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer divorced ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2022, with Kelly filing in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences. Brandon previously served as Kelly’s manager before their split.

Brandon is the son of Kelly’s ex-manager Narvel Blackstock, and was the former stepson of country singer and actress Reba McEntire. He and Kelly married in a ceremony in October 2013 in Tennessee. They share two children together - a daughter born June 2014, and a son born April 2016.

Kelly Clarkson has postponed a series of shows in her Las Vegas residency after he ex-husband fell ill. | Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

The nature of Brandon’s health battle has not been disclosed. Fans flooded Kelly’s comments with messages of support despite being disappointed by her update.

One fan said: “Those kids need you more than we do! Go be the best momma! Best wishes to all involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “You never need to apologize for putting your family first! You’re so awesome Kelly. Sending prayers your way.”

Kelly grew to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002. Since then, she has sold more than 82 million records worldwide and had cemented herself as one of the world’s best-selling artists.

She also appeared as a coach on the US version of The Voice between 2018 and 2023. Kelly has hosted chat show The Kelly Clarkson Show since 2019.