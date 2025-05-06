Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of 80s music and cultural legend Morrissey were saddened he had to cancel concerts due to ill health - after waiting four years for his completed album to finally be released.

Morrissey was forced to axe two shows after he was hospitalised due to a "severe sinusitis attack".

The veteran singer is currently touring North America, but he was force to call off a stop at the Civic Theatre in San Diego, California on May 1 and a second concert in Rancho Mirage, California on May 3 after falling ill and being admitted to hospital.

A statement posted on his website reads: "Following the show at The Fox in Bakersfield, Morrissey contracted a severe sinusitis attack and was treated at Coronado Hospital in San Diego."

The message confirmed the tour will continue at the Tucson Centennial Hall in Arizona on Monday (05.05.25) and the axed gigs have been rescheduled. It added: " Missed shows at Rancho Mirage and San Diego are not cancelled and now have new dates. Morrissey, the band and crew, are very appreciative of those who convey understanding at difficult moments during tours."

Morrissey's US tour is to continue throughout May before heading across the Atlantic at the end of the month for a show in Dublin, Ireland on May 31.

He will then perform two nights at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on June 4 and 5, before wrapping the run with a gig in his native Manchester at the Co-Op Live on June 7 and heading to Europe for concerts in Spain, France, Belgium, Germany and Austria among others before concluding in Italy in August.

Meanwhile, Morrissey previously revealed that he was locked in a battle with Capitol Records over the release of his album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’. He explained the label would return the album to him "for a certain price" as they hadn't released it.

The singer told 'Good Day New York': "This album was recorded in January 2021 and Capitol signed it and didn’t release it, but they’re now prepared to give it back to me for a certain price. It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately and it was very much of the time. For me, it was a very personal thing and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture."

The album - which was scheduled for release in February 2023 - reportedly featured production from Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne and Andrew Watt, along with collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea, and Iggy Pop. The controversial musician later revealed Miley would no longer appear on the track 'I Am Veronica' but insisted that her reasons for pulling out were unrelated to him. In April 2024, Morrissey claimed he regained the rights to ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ and 2014 LP ‘World Peace Is None of Your Business’.