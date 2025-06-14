Kylie Minogue has postponed a run of European shows, having “succumbed to a viral infection” after completing the UK leg of her tour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Padam Padam singer, aged 57, performed more than a dozen shows in the country as part of her Tension Tour, with her final date a performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on June 6.

On Friday, (June 13), Minogue said in a social media post that she would postpone her upcoming shows in Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia due to her contracting laryngitis, an inflammation of the voice box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of The Tension Tour”, she said. “I made it over the finish line (Yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis) I’ve tried my best to recover fast to start our next run of shows on Monday but I’m afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform my best for you.

Kylie Minogue performs as part of her Tension tour. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

“I’m so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn as scheduled. Please keep hold of your tickets, we’re doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that.

“Thank you for understanding – you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I’ll miss you next week. And, I can’t wait to see you. Love Kylie xxx”.

In 2024, Tension II, a sequel to her 2023 studio album, saw Minogue secure her 10th number one on the UK albums chart.