A musical legend has been forced to postpone her tour after a brutal injury.

Stevie Nicks has postponed the next leg of her tour after fracturing her shoulder.

The 77-year-old Fleetwood Mac icon announced that her August and September shows will be rescheduled as she recovers through the summer and into early autumn.

A spokesperson for the singer said: “Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected.

“Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologises to the fans for this inconvenience.”

The tour was originally set to kick off in August. As of now, her earliest return to the stage will be in October.

The injury news comes just as Nicks fans were celebrating the upcoming reissue of Buckingham Nicks, the out-of-print 1973 album she recorded with then-partner Lindsey Buckingham before they both joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974.

The duo’s music - and their complicated relationship - played a major role in the band’s rise to global fame.

Stevie and Lindsey split in 1976 but continued performing together for decades.