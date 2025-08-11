Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband singer Kelly Clarkson, died of a serious form of skin cancer last week - has his funeral taken place?

Talent manager Brandon Blackstock died at the age of 48 on Thursday (August 7) of melanoma, hours after Clarkson announced she was postponed her Las Vegas residency to be with her children amid her ex-husband’s declining condition.

In a statement confirming his passing, Brandon’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.”

Sources told TMZ that Blackstock died after fighting the disease privately for three years. In the days since his death, fans have left messages of condolence online. One fan of Clarkson commented on her post regarding postponing her shows and said: “I'm very sorry for y'all's loss. Even though divorce is it's own beast, I'm sure this is also hard for you. Peace and love.”

A second person said: “My heart is broken for River and Remy. Losing a parent is devastating no matter how old you are when it happens. But for it to happen to them at such a young age is incredibly sad. Sending all my love, thoughts, and prayers to Kelly, River, Remy, and the Blackstock family.”

Fans are also now questionning if Blackstock’s funeral has already taken place after photos circulating online appear to show Clarkson crying during a service and Reba McEntire, the mum of Blackstock’s half-brother Shelby Blackstock, performing a song.

Brandon Blackstock with his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson in 2018. | Getty Images

These photos have been shared on a Facebook page called Rock and Roll Universe. But, they are fake. On Friday (August 8), NationalWorld debunked the rumour that Phil Collins was ill in hospital after the same page shared an image of the singer in a hospital bed. The image, like all others on the page, is also a fake created by AI.

It’s not known who is behind the page, or why they are creating the fake images and sharing fake stories.

NationalWorld has also found another page filled with similar fake AI images called Musical Meadow which also claims to have photos of Blackstock’s funeral. These images show that Clarkson supposedly sung a song with Adam Lambert, which allegedly took place on Saturday (August 9). The caption even includes untrue details from an event which has not yet actually taken place.

A Facebook page called Musical Meadow is sharing fake AI images of celebrities. One example is this post from August 9 claiming the funeral of Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has taken place. Photo by Facebook/Musical Meadow. | Facebook/Musical Meadow

It reads: “The chapel was filled with quiet sobs and the scent of white lilies as family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to Brandon Blackstock, 48, father of two, and ex husband of Kelly Clarkson. The most heart-wrenching moment of the service came when Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert took the stage to perform a tribute song titled “Carry You Home”, written just 15 minutes for the occasion.

“By the second chorus, Kelly’s voice began to crack. She tried to push through, but the grief in her chest was too heavy. Mid-lyric, she covered her face, the microphone slipping from her hand. Without hesitation, Adam wrapped an arm around her and continued singing alone, his voice filling the room while Kelly leaned against him, sobbing quietly. In the front row, Reba McEntire — Brandon’s mother — sat clutching a handkerchief, her tears unrestrained. Witnesses say she mouthed the words “my boy” more than once, as if speaking directly to her late son.”

This is also untrue as Blackstock’s mum is Elisa Gayle Ritter. McEntire was once his stepmother as she was married to his dad Narvel Blackstock. There is also a link to a video, but this has also been falsely created using AI.

Blackstock is survived by his parents and his children. He had four children. He shared two, Savannah and Seth, with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, whom he split from in 2012. He then had two children with Kelly Clarkson, daughter River in 2014 and son Remy in 2016.

Blackstock and Clarkson married in October 2013 but split in June 2020, with their divorce being finalised in March 2022. In November 2020, Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of River and Remy, though Blackstock shared joint legal custody.

No official details of Blackstock’s real funeral have yet been announced by his family.

NationalWorld has reported both the Rock and Roll Universe and Musical Meadow Facebook pages.