Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has told fans he undergone surgery to remove Basal Cell Carcinoma, a form of non-melanoma skin cancer.

The 58-year-old famous TV chef took to his Instagram page this morning (Saturday August 30) to share photos of himself with stitches in his face, revealing he has had a skin cancer scare.

In the caption, he wrote: 'Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!” He ended with a joke: “I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund.” But also on a serious note as he urged his followers: “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend.”

Non-melanoma skin cancer is a common type of cancer that starts in the top layer of skin, according to the NHS. The main cause is ultraviolet light, which comes from the sun and is used in sunbeds. It can often be easily treated.

The main symptom of non-melanoma skin cancer is a growth or unusual patch on the skin. Any part of your skin can be affected, but it's most common in areas exposed to the sun, such as the head, face and ears, neck and shoulders, back, hands and lower legs. The growths or patches can vary in colour, size and texture. Gordon has not shared any more details of how he came to be diagnosed.

Fans applauded the TV personality for sharing the importance of protecting youeself in the sun, along with official bodies. One wrote: “So important to share things like this, slap on a hat, suncream and seek shade, happy healing, well done to the amazing people who work in healthcare who do amazing work like this.”

Cancer Research UK wrote: “Glad to hear you're doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun. Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously.”

Many of Gordon’s famous friends also left comments and sent their well-wishes. Fellow chef Ruben E. Maislos wrote: “Get well soon, dear chef.” Next Level Chef UK Winner Jade Greenhalgh said: “So glad you’re sorted! Speedy recovery chef.” Fellow TV star Rob Rinder simply posted a heart emoji.