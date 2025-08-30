A 25-year-old has married his "best friend and partner" after making the heartbreaking decision to stop his cancer treatment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headaches put down to work-related stress turned out to be a life-limiting brain tumour for 25-year-old Max Vardy - and prompted him to marry his partner as he faced ceasing treatment for the condition.

Max initially felt numbness in his right leg in February 2024 but put it down to a minor injury in his knee for four months. Then, he started to get intense headaches in May 2024 but thought they were down to stress from his job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a workout in June, Max experienced a visual disturbance and went to A&E, where a CT scan revealed a lesion on the left side of my brain. A biopsy meant he was able to be diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma - a highly aggressive and terminal brain tumour.

He was given 12 to 18 months to live and underwent radiotherapy and year-long chemotherapy but has now been told his tumour has progressed and he is now unable to speak coherently.

Now, sustainability consultant Max has made the decision to stop treatment and wed his partner, Georgie English, 25, at a ceremony on August 20.

"The symptoms started to worsen in May, with an increase in the intensity and frequency of my headaches,” said Max, of Farnham, Surrey. "I put these down to a change in lifestyle as work was particularly stressful around this period. I was in disbelief. I didn’t think it was anything particularly bad. I hadn't even considered it could be cancer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Vardy married his "best friend and partner" as he faced ceasing his cancer treatment | Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

Georgie, who has taken time away from her role at a quantitative hedge fund to spend time with Max while navigating caring duties, said: "We had spoken so much about getting married, and Max's biggest wish was to see me in my wedding dress.

"As his condition began to deteriorate so quickly, I knew it was time, or we might never have the chance to marry. With three days notice, I organised the wedding.

"More than anything, I want people to be able to look back on our family tree and know that Max was a significant part of my life. Now, we will forever be together in history. It was so special to have our closest family and friends together from all over the country.

"As a family, we were all completely blown away by the generosity of our community, who helped bring us so much joy at a time when we feel so low and isolated. This love and kindness turned our wedding into a day we will treasure forever. I am so grateful to have had this time with Max, he is my best friend and my home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max proposed in September 2024, and said the pair had been “a team” since meeting at the University of York.

"For years, we spent our dates life planning, imagining all the adventures we'd embark on and mapping out the life we wanted to build together,” he added. "We'd talk about everything - from the house we'd design, to the kind of people we aspired to become as we grew older side by side and I feel happy that I've been able to marry my best friend and partner in every sense."

But he said he had decided to focus on his quality of life, rather than continue debilitating treatment for his condition.

"Hearing that my tumour had spread significantly was devastating,” he said. "While there were treatment options, the side effects would have been punishing and dictated my life. My decision is about choosing to enjoy the time I have left with clarity and dignity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm now focused on making memories with Georgie and my family and holding on tightly to the moments we still have."

The pair tied the knot during an intimate ceremony, with 22 close family and friends in attendance at Max's family home in Surrey.

Meanwhile, since his diagnosis, Max has raised £50,000 for Brain Tumour Research through challenges including 99 Miles in November, themed nights and more.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at the charity, said: "We are deeply grateful to Max for choosing to support Brain Tumour Research, a charity that reflects his values. While we are saddened to hear his story, one in three people knows someone affected by a brain tumour. They are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age and we're determined to change this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Max has already raised an incredible amount of money and awareness which will help future patients, and we wish him and Georgie many lasting memories together as husband and wife. We urge others to join us in campaigning or fundraising to help drive forward the research so desperately needed."