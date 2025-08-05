A wife has paid tribute to her husband after he died of a brain tumour that was put initially down to overtiredness during the Christmas holiday.

Andy began showing signs of confusion and difficulty with everyday tasks during the holiday in Fuerteventura in late 2022. His wife, Joanne, 63, initially thought he might be overtired or unwell, but when he became increasingly disoriented and forgetful, she contacted their GP in Scotland.

They were urged to return home immediately for further tests and a CT scan at St John’s Hospital in Livingston revealed a brain tumour. He was later diagnosed with a glioblastoma - an aggressive, cancerous form of the disease.

Andy underwent radiotherapy but started to decline in early 2024, eventually passing away on July 1 of that year. Joanne, from Linlithgow, Scotland, said: “I was in a state of total shock when doctors found the tumour.

"Andy was the love of my life – quiet, kind and full of cheeky humour. He had a deep love of the natural world and spent his career as an ecologist and countryside manager."

Andy had an operation to remove the tumour in February 2023 and the family were then told it was cancerous and incurable. Joanne said: “After surgery at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in February 2023, we were told it was glioblastoma, a word we’d never even heard before.

“The oncologist said it was incurable and that he likely had 12 to 18 months. Andy just said, ‘Alright then, I’ll go for 18,’ and we focused on the treatment ahead.

“Andy didn’t fully understand what was happening. The doctors started him on steroids, and within days he seemed like himself again. It was a deeply stressful time as I wasn’t sure what the future would look like."

He received six weeks of radiotherapy at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh. Friends rallied around to help with transport to daily appointments, giving Joanne vital support.

For a while, scans showed stability, but in early 2024, Andy’s condition began to decline. He became increasingly confused, unsteady, and dependent on Joanne for full-time care.

Despite the troubles, the couple returned to Fuerteventura in April 2024 to celebrate Joanne’s birthday – a final trip to a place they both loved. “That final year was the hardest,” Joanne said.

“Andy had become disoriented and distant, so it was like losing him before he was gone. He was so frustrated by what was happening to him. Caring for him became incredibly difficult. He was in and out of hospital and eventually moved to a palliative care unit in Armadale, where they were so kind. Even near the end, there were moments where I knew he was still there.

“One day, I was crying beside him, and he gently stroked my arm, just like he used to. It was the last loving gesture he made, and I’ll never forget it.”

Andy remained at the palliative care centre in Armadale for four days until, on July 1, 2024, he died peacefully with Joanne beside him – just one day before their 25-year wedding anniversary.

Determined to turn her grief into action, Joanne is now fundraising and calling on Holyrood to increase investment in tackling brain tumours, in Andy’s memory. Through efforts such as the “200k in May Your Way” challenge, she’s raised over £5,750 to support the Scottish Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence - a collaboration between Brain Tumour Research and Beatson Cancer Charity. The centre is dedicated to developing new treatments for glioblastoma.

Joanne said: “Since Andy’s death, I’ve raised more than two days of funding for the new research centre, in hope that they’ll find a cure. I switched all my birthday and Christmas fundraisers to support them. This year, for the 200k challenge, I walked, swam and sketched – one drawing equalling 2.3 kilometres. Friends took to requesting sketches more than tracking my mileage! But I don’t mind. It keeps me occupied, creative, and connected to Andy.

“What I find unforgivable is how little is still known about brain tumours. How can something that kills more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer receive such little funding? It’s why I’m campaigning now – writing to politicians, raising awareness, and doing all I can to support this cause. Glioblastoma is a horrible diagnosis and right now, it’s a death sentence. That has to change for everyone who receives the same devastating news as Andy.”

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Andy’s story highlights the heartbreak so many families face after a brain tumour diagnosis, and the strength it takes to face such an overwhelming disease.

"Joanne’s courage in sharing their story and her incredible fundraising efforts are helping to drive vital awareness and support research into glioblastoma. We are so grateful for everything she is doing in Andy’s memory.”