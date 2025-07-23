Described by his family as “a wonderful human being”, 94-year-old Harold Monk was brutally murdered in his bedroom by drug addict.

A “beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather” was cruelly taken from his loving family in a botched burglary. Harold Monk, described as “a wonderful human being” was brutally murdered in his bedroom by drug addict Paul Topham.

Topham, 45, repeatedly attacked 94-year-old Mr Monk after the pensioner confronted him during the botched burglary in Wolverhampton. A court heard Topham, wearing a balaclava and carrying a rucksack, had got into the home as his victim slept in the early hours of October 3 last year.

During an untidy search of the flat, Topham woke Mr Monk who challenged the intruder. Topham then held Mr Monk down and repeatedly beat him. A neighbour who spotted the attack alerted police who arrived at the scene to arrest Topham from the roof.

Mr Monk suffered fractures to his face, skull, spine and ribs and despite the efforts of medics, he died the following day in hospital with his family at his bedside. Topham, of Sparkbrook, Birmingham, denied murder but was found guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday (July 23).

The jury took one hour and 32 minutes to convict the thug following a week-long trial. He had admitted stealing Mr Monk's key and key fob at the sheltered housing complex whilst visiting his mother days before returning to burgle the property.

Justice Michael Chambers KC told him: "You have been convicted by jury of murder, as you have heard the statutory term is life imprisonment, but I will need to decide the minimum term you will have to serve. You will remain in custody until your sentencing which will take place at the end of August."

Speaking in tribute, on behalf of Mr Monk's family, his daughter Patricia said after the case: "Harold, my dad, was a wonderful human being who was loved dearly by his family and we think about him with sadness every day. We miss his quirky sense of humour and his huge presence.

"We miss witnessing the fulfilment he found in everyday life even at 94 years old and he loved to see his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow."

Detective Inspector Phil Poole, from West Midland Police's Homicide Unit, said: "Throughout this investigation our thoughts have been with Mr Monk's family and we dearly hope that this conviction can ease some of the pain and sadness which they continue to endure.

"Mr Monk had every right to be safe in his own home and this was cruelly shattered by an appalling attack which stole a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather from his loving family.

"Our teams worked tirelessly to bring that attacker before the courts and he has now been convicted of this brutal murder."

Topham will be sentenced on August 29.