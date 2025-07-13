A dad-of-five - who died suddenly - has been described as "one of the kindest souls you could ever meet".

A dad described as "one of the kindest souls you could ever meet" has passed away, aged 41. Ben Mellor, from Llangollen, in Wales, died suddenly on July 1.

Known as 'Sparra', Ben leaves behind his partner, Kim Isherwood, and their five children; Olivia, 12, Mason, six, Lola, four, Ruben, two, and six-week-old Sienna, as well as three other children from a previous relationship.

A fundraiser launched by friend Laura O'Donnell in support of the children and Ben's family, said his passing had "created a void in our lives".

Dad-of-eight Ben Mellor has been described as "one of the kindest souls you could ever meet" | GoFundMe

"Ben was truly one of the kindest souls you could ever meet - always offering a helping hand and spreading warmth wherever he went," she said. "His loss has created a void in our lives and, most importantly, has left behind his loving partner, Kim, and their five precious children, the youngest being just six-weeks-old."

She urged to community to "rally around Kim and her family during this devastating period", and that donations would help them settle "into a home filled with love and comfort".

"As you can imagine, this is an incredibly hard time for Kim and the children," the appeal added. "They were in the middle of moving into a new home when tragedy struck, leaving Kim to manage not only her grief but also the daunting practicalities that follow after such a loss. "Without Ben's support, she now faces the challenge of transforming their house into a safe and nurturing environment for their young family.

"Please join us in honouring Ben's loving spirit by supporting his family at this incredibly difficult time. Your compassion can make a world of difference, ensuring that Kim and the children have the support they need now more than ever."

Ben's funeral is due to take place from 9.45am at Pentrebychan Crematorium on Thursday, July 17.