A terminally ill father has been recording himself telling bedtime stories so his two children can hear his voice after he has gone.

A father, given just months to live, is recording bedtime stories for his children so they can still hear his voice once 'Daddy's in the clouds'. Lee Rawlinson was devastatingly diagnosed with untreatable pancreatic cancer in October last year.

The 51-year-old, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, and his family have decided to cherish the time they have left together. Dad-of-two, Lee, says he feels 'reassured' that his daughter Darcey, 10, and seven-year-old son Marley will still be able to be comforted by his voice once he has gone.

Despite his terminal diagnosis, Lee and his wife, Faye Rawlinson, have focused their remaining time on creating special memories with their children. The former medical representative and accomplished marathon runner says his storytelling, involving charities Stories for Life and Havens Hospices, has become a meaningful part of his journey.

Stories for Life supports the hospice, who provide specialist support and care for the families of those living with incurable conditions, in offering the opportunity to record messages and stories for loved ones - preserving their voices for when they're no longer here.

“I always read to [the children] before bed," Mr Rawlinson explained. "One of the things I’ve always said to them is: ‘You're a dream come true, and I love you to bits’. Now, they’ll always be able to hear that in my voice."

Terminally ill dad, Lee Rawlinson, recording bedtime stories for his kids | Havens Hospices / SWNS

Mr Rawlinson has recorded several stories for his children, including his animated rendition of The Wonky Donkey - a family favourite designed to make Darcey and Marley smile and laugh.

“It's reassuring for me knowing it will be a comfort for my children, even though there may be tears," he continued. "If Marley thinks Daddy’s in the clouds and he can still hear my voice - that’s amazing."

Mr Rawlinson admitted he was initially apprehensive about receiving hospice care, saying: "I didn’t want to come to Fair Havens... I had fears. But it isn’t what you think. My first visit erased those fears."

Fair Havens, the adult branch of Havens Hospices, is supporting all of the Rawlinson family, with daughter Darcey receiving regular school visits from hospice staff and creating a memory box, offering comfort during what's an extremely difficult time.

Christine Harris, the Supportive Therapist Lead at Havens Hospices, said: “Projects like Stories for Life can make a real difference for the families we support. It’s a simple but powerful way to help people capture their voice, their love, and their memories, something their families can hold on to and cherish forever."

On the donations given to Havens Hospices, which pay for his and his family's free care, Mr Rawlinson added: “Your donations are having a massive impact - not just on my life, but on my children’s lives and the lives of other families. You never want to be in this position, but if you are, this is the best place you can be."