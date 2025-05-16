The death of a 10-year-old boy in an off-road vehicle crash has left the horse racing community horse racing devastated

The horse racing community has been left devastated after the tragic death of a 10-year-old - a member of one of the sport's most high-profile families. Jimmy Schick passed away - and two others were injured - after an off-road vehicle crash on Sunday (May 11).

The family group, including Jimmy, is believed to have been on a hunting trip on the family's estate near Cambridge, in New Zealand, when the tragedy - involving a six-seater ATV - unfolded.

His dad, Rodney, is believed to be in a stable condition after suffering serious injuries, while Jimmy's brother Oli, 12, is said to be "recovering well". A third child, understood to be a friend of the family, was also injured in the crash, but was expected to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday (May 14).

Fire chief Dennis Hunt said he believes the ATV the group were using rolled on its side during the crash, with the group airlifted to hospital.

A family spokesperson said they were trying to come to terms with the "devastating loss", adding: "The Schick family and Windsor Park team express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of love, support and concern during this most difficult of times.

10-year-old Jimmy Schick died in off-road vehicle crash | Windsor Park Stud / Facebook

"Rodney is receiving the best possible care from the dedicated team in the Intensive Care Unit at Waikato Hospital and further updates will be shared as information becomes available. He is in a stable condition with a long recovery expected. Oli is recovering well with support from the amazing team in the children’s ward."

The Schicks family are seen as 'racing royalty', overseeing the Windsor Park Stud, ranked among the most-respected in world racing. Horses bred by the dynasty include former Aidan O'Brien-trained Auguste Rodin, Paddington and Circus Maximus.

After the tragic crash, head teacher at Kaipaki School - where Jimmy was a pupil - Kim Budd, and board of trustee member Lisette Balsom, described him as a "much loved student". "Our thoughts and aroha are with their whānau during this time of profound loss, including with other family members who are injured," they said in a statement to Stuff.

The Racing NZ Thoroughbred organisation said: "Although we compete vigorously with each other no matter what part of our industry, we are still the racing family. Our thoughts and prayers for you Jimmy, a Hall of Famer in the Lord’s house now and for your Dad to get better and your Mum, your family, your Grandparents and your Windsor Park family."

The family posted a heartbreaking poem about Jimmy, received in tribute on the family’s fundraising page. It read:

A cowboy’s heart in a young boy’s frame, Jimmy loved each horse by name. He’d ride too fast, then flash a grin— A tumble of joy, pure mischief within.

With his brother’s laugh and his father near, And a faithful friend he held so dear, The sun shone down, the breeze blew free, The best day ever, ‘twas meant to be.

But fate can turn with cruel surprise, Beneath familiar, clear blue skies. The wheels gave way with no warning sound, In that valley, where hills surround.

It tipped, then turned, then lost its place, And tumbled down through time and space. The air grew still, the light withdrew, Then rescue came with purpose true.

From far and wide, they heard the call, And flew where few would dare at all. They gave their all, they stayed the fight, And held him through the falling night.

To every hero who came that day, We thank you more than words can say. With stars as stirrups, the clouds his trail, He rides at sunset, o’er hill and vale.

No track too steep, no gates to close, Where the wild wind sings, the young heart goes. And to his kin, whose love runs deep, May peace find you in hours of sleep.

For Jimmy rides where pain is gone— A cowboy’s soul, still riding on.

The GiveALittle fundraising page launched by the family in memory of Jimmy will hand funds raised to the Cambridge Fire Brigade, Hato Hone St John and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust - and has so far raised more than $58,000.

"The Schick Family have been overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown at this extremely difficult time," the family spokesperson added. In lieu of any flowers or food the family has asked anyone who wishes to make a contribution, kindly make a donation to this Give a Little page.

“Rod, Oli and Jack who were rescued at the scene would love to personally distribute all funds to the amazing emergency services, Cambridge Fire Brigade, Hato Hone St John Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust who were truly amazing in our time of need. A huge thanks also to our local Police who were fantastic. Our love, thanks and gratitude go out to them all."