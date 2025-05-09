Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Olivia Kolek was just 14 year sold when she died crossing road on New Year's Eve after being hit by a driver who admitted to taking drugs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 14-year-old girl died while crossing the road after being hit by a speeding driver who had cocaine and cannabis in his system, an inquest heard.

Olivia Kolek was near Rowley Regis railway station, in the West Midlands, when she was hit by a grey Mercedes on New Years Eve 2021. Emergency services rushed to Station Road at around 4.45pm but the schoolgirl was sadly pronounced dead just before 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two women, both healthcare workers, were driving past at the time and desperately tried to perform CPR but to no avail. The teenager died at the scene from traumatic head injuries after being flung into the air before landing on the carriageway.

It was reported that Olivia had been on her way to a New Year's Eve party with friends when she was struck by the vehicle. Just moments earlier the teenager had gone to wish her mum Izabela Maziakowska, 41, a happy New Year at the Post Office where she worked.

Black Country Coroners Court heard driver Brendan Lord had cannabis and cocaine "breakdown" in his system and had been travelling at around 34-38mph in a 30mph zone. However, the 42-year-old has never been charged with any criminal offence relating to the fatal collision.

Olivia Kolek was killed crossing the road on New Year's Eve | WMP / SWNS

Giving evidence, Mr Lord said he had smoked cannabis the previous day but could not account for the presence of cocaine. He said he was a regular cannabis user and was not feeling the effects of it at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also told Black Country Area Coroner Mrs Joanne Lees that he did not accept the speed calculation and that he did not see Olivia at any point. Mr Lord said: "I do not believe I was travelling that fast. At the time of the accident itself I was doing below 31mph. I slowed down at the brow of the hill because of the pedestrians who were in the area."

The inquest heard a Fiesta driver travelling in the opposite direction also stated she did not see Olivia crossing in front moments before hearing a "bang". West Midlands Police forensic collision investigator PC Justin Williams said CCTV captured the tragedy unfold.

PC Williams said: "She was dressed in dark clothing and was talking to a friend on her mobile telephone. It was night time, but the conditions were fine and dry. All the street lamps were illuminated.

"At the same time a Mercedes was being driven by Brendon Lord in an easterly direction along Station Road. The pedestrian entered the carriageway on Avenue Road some 21 yards from a pedestrian-controlled crossing outside Rowley Regis Railway Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She walked diagonally across the carriageway. The car was travelling at 34-38mph as it passed in front of the station's car park junction. It is likely that the low conspicuity of the pedestrian caused a delay in Lord identifying her presence. Testing has shown it is likely he would have become aware of her approximately two seconds before the collision occurred."

He said a decision had been taken by the force not to prosecute Mr Lord.

The inquest heard that Olivia had drunk some vodka prior to her death, but it was unknown whether this impaired her judgement.

Mrs Lees said she was not persuaded that Mr Lord, who was driving his family to Birmingham at the time, "could have reasonably expected to see a pedestrian" in the road. She added: "At the point of which she became conspicuous I am satisfied with the evidence of two seconds before the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That doesn't mean that she was seen. The evidence does not enable me to conclude that had the Mercedes been travelling according to the speed limit that the collision would not have occurred."

She recorded a conclusion that the teenager died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Olivia's parents Lucsaz Kolek and Izabela, present at the hearing, stated in a written tribute that their only child had a "great sense of humour, loved fashion and had many hobbies including dancing and baking."

In a statement released at the time of her death, they said: "Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer. She had a lot of plans for so many things to do. She was the brightest star in our life."