Tributes have been left for a British woman who died in Sydney, Australia, after running through a glass door.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman tragically died after running through a glass door during a row with her boyfriend, it has been claimed. Claire Austin's arm was partially severed when she ran through the door at the flat the pair shared in Sydney, Australia.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering a severed artery after running through the sliding glass door on Saturday, April 12, but sadly died on Tuesday. A neighbour is understood to have called emergency services and the police are now investigating her tragic death.

Sky News reported Claire, a digital marketing professional, was born in the UK but moved to Australia about 10 years ago. Her family is understood to have flown to Sydney in the hours before she died and floral tributes and cards have been left outside her flat.

British woman Claire Austin died running through a glass door during a row with her boyfriend, it has been claimed | Handout

"I am so sorry that this happened to you, especially on the shores of a foreign country," one said, while another went on: "To the sweetest soul, it was an honour to have known you. Your presence is truly missed. Thank you for all your love and support – words can’t describe how painful this is. Rest in peace Claire."

Claire and her boyfriend, fellow ex-pat Lee Loughlin, 44, are understood to have argued before the incident, and New South Wales (NSW) Police are investigating claims Claire was trying to escape a domestic violence situation. Officers said a 44-year-old man, who was known to Claire, was spoken to at the scene but has since been released and admitted to a mental health facility.

An application for an apprehended violence order was reportedly made on Claire’s behalf before the incident, though no details of who was involved have been made public. NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell told the Australian Daily Telegraph the incident was "an absolute tragedy and the loss of another precious life".

"People have to stop dying in situations of domestic violence," he said. "Whether it’s women or men, and most of the time it is women who die in DV situations, it is tragic and it has to end."

Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, said: "I can just imagine how devastated they [Claire’s family] are today. I want the public to be assured that there’s a taskforce that’s been set up by NSW Police, they’re taking it incredibly seriously, and the focus will be justice for that woman and her family."