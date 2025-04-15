Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The childhood friend of Grace Nevens, who tragically died aged 22, is set to run the Manchester Marathon in her memory.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends and family have come together to honour 22-year-old Grace Nevens, who died last year, by raising thousands of pounds in her memory. The mental health charity volunteer tragically took her own life on November 4.

Described as ‘kind’ and ‘beautiful’, as well as her voluntary work, Grace was also balancing her studies, athletics training, and a vibrant social life. Childhood friend, Kate Walker, is now just one of many who have been fundraising in Grace's name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate will be running the Manchester Marathon on April 27, and is asking for donations for mental health charity, Mind, who Grace volunteered for. On Kate's fundraising page, she described her special relationship with Grace. She wrote: "When I moved to Morpeth age six, Grace and her sister Lucy lived directly across the road from me.

"I still remember my parents telling me to go and make friends with the little girl who stood in the downstairs window at number 17. Sure enough, Grace quickly became my childhood best friend. We were inseparable. Grace was always hilarious and the true definition of unique. To this day, I’ve never met anyone like her."

Grace Nevens tragically took her own life at the age of 22 | JustGiving

She added: "Grace had a light that could fill any room, and those who knew her, and even those who just saw her once or twice will know this. All my memories of Grace are of her with a big smile, but sadly, this doesn’t mean she didn’t have her own struggles."

Speaking about Grace's struggles with her mental health, Kate said: "Mental health issues don’t discriminate. They can affect anyone, at any time, and they desperately demand so much more of our attention and understanding. We need to do so much more, whether it’s research, support, or simply raising awareness to ensure that no one has to suffer alone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate is running this year's Manchester Marathon to raise money for Mind as he says they work "tirelessly to support those living with mental health challenges, their loved ones, and provides continuous awareness to break the stigma of mental health disorders."

Kate revealed she has also struggled "to various degrees" with her own mental health and so understands "just how impossible it can feel to face the day when you’re stuck in your own head."

Kate has so far raised £363 towards her £450 target. You can make a donation at Kate’s GoFundMe page. She ended her post by saying: "This one’s for you, Grace. I’ll have a pint for you on the finish line and I promise to always be there for Lucy."

And Kate isn’t the only one going the extra mile in memory of Grace. Her friends at the Leeds Athletics Society, where she was a member, organised a "22 for Grace" fundraiser. Participants ran 22 kilometres in 22 hours to symbolise the 22 years of Grace’s life, with proceeds also going to Mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace’s parents, Sharon and Neil, along with her sister Lucy, participated by running a different route that passes landmarks significant to Grace. They smashed their target of £22,000 managing to raise just over £25,000 for the charity.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information