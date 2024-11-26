A 22-year-old mental health charity volunteer, described as ‘kind’ and ‘beautiful’, tragically took her own life.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Nevens volunteered for Mind while balancing her studies, athletics training, and a vibrant social life. However, she lost her life on November 4, leaving her family heartbroken.

Her sister, Lucy, shared an emotional tribute on Facebook: “As a big sister, I never thought that I would ever have to write the following: It’s from our broken, broken hearts that we want to let you know the passing of our beautiful Grace Elizabeth Nevens. Grace was the most beautiful person, both inside and out, with chocolate button eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have all been so incredibly lucky to have had her in our lives, even for the short 22 years that we have been allowed together. She has left a huge hole in our hearts, and she will be sorely missed by everyone that she touched in this life."

READ MORE: Childhood friend of Grace Nevens running Manchester Marathon in her memory to raise funds for mental health charity Mind

She continued: "She was funny, strong, passionate, and she would give anyone her last penny if it meant helping someone out even slightly. She achieved so much already, and still had much more to do. She was an amazing daughter, sister, girlfriend, and friend. For now, all we can do is cherish the many happy memories we have."

Grace Nevens, volunteered for Mind while balancing her studies, athletics training, and a vibrant social life. | Facebook

To honour Grace’s memory, her friends and the Leeds Athletics Society, where she was a member, have organised a "22 for Grace" fundraiser. Participants will run 22 kilometres in 22 hours to symbolise the 22 years of Grace’s life, with proceeds going to Mind, the charity she supported so passionately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace’s parents, Sharon and Neil, along with her sister Lucy, will participate by running a different route that passes landmarks significant to Grace. As of November 26, the fundraiser has far exceeded its initial £200 target, raising an incredible £14,211.

The JustGiving page says:"We are running 22km in 22 hours, in memory of the beautiful Grace Elizabeth Nevens. Grace tragically took her own life on Monday 04/11/24, at 22 years old.

“Grace was a beautiful kind soul who enriched the lives of everyone she met despite struggling with her own mental health. She has left a family and community bereft.

“For anyone wanting to support our cause generally, rather than an individual athlete / team, we have created a member called 'LUUAC', where these donations can be made. Grace was a loved and valued member of Athletics and she will be sorely missed by all of our members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All money raised will be going to the mental health charity Mind. Mind is a charity that Grace volunteered to help others, despite her own mental health struggles, as that was the kind of person she was.”

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information