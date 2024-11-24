Adele was reduced to tears as she brought her Las Vegas residency to a close this weekend.

Adele bid a heartfelt farewell to her two-year Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum on Saturday evening, sharing an emotional speech before celebrating with her fiance, Rich Paul, and her son, Angelo.

The 36-year-old singer reflected on the tumultuous start to her residency, describing 2022 as the “worst year of her life.” This period included the abrupt cancellation of her original 24-show run, announced less than 24 hours before opening night, due to reported Covid-19 cases among her team and a lack of preparation time.

Adele will be taking a "significant" break from music after her Las Vegas residency.

On her final night, Adele addressed the 5,000-strong audience while sipping wine. In a clip shared on social media platform X, she said: “I am so sad that this residency is over and I am so glad that it happened, I really really am. It got off to such a f****** rocky rocky way, it was one of the worst year’s of my life.

“I was being punched around, it was horrible and I was told it was career suicide and Vegas would never forgive me for [cancelling] so last minute.

“But we were talking as a team earlier, that’s when I first started crying. Had I done that show I cancelled, I certainly wouldn’t be standing here tonight doing my 100th show here. If something doesn’t feel right to you, in anything, don’t f****** do it. It doesn’t matter what, and I am talking about gut instinct. If something doesn’t feel right, don’t do it.

“I am bursting with pride and I am so proud of myself and so proud of my team, the band, my fans. I’m so thankful to Vegas for giving me that second chance.”

After her speech, Adele went into the audience to embrace Rich, 43, and her son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. This marked a celebratory moment after she confirmed her engagement to Rich earlier this year in August.

Ahead of her final performance, Adele admitted she was emotionally and physically exhausted from the demanding two-year residency. While the residency was both highly profitable and critically acclaimed, it left her feeling "battered."

Following a 10-night run at a custom-built stadium in Munich earlier this year, the singer revealed in a recent interview that she’s ready to step back from the spotlight for a significant period.

Adele added that she looks forward to indulging in plenty of rest and red wine, a pleasure she has been avoiding to protect her vocal cords during her residency.