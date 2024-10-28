Adele has paid a touching tribute to Celine Dion saying that "words will never sum up" what she means to her.

Adele has paid a touching tribute to fellow diva Celine Dion after the Titanic songstress turned up to see one of her shows in Las Vegas. The British star told Dion - famed for My Heart Will Go On, the theme song from James Cameron's smash-hit movie about the doomed liner - that "words will never sum up" what she means to her.

She shared an emotional embrace with the Canadian singer after seeing her in the crowd at a show last weekend, before returning to the stage to tell the audience to “give it up for Ms Celine Dion”. In an Instagram post Adele, 36, later said The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - where she is in residence - was the “only venue I wanted to play in Vegas” as it was “built for her (Dion)”.

“I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost two years now, four weeks to go," she said. “It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her.

“I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a moment. (Celine Dion), I love you so very very much.

“Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family.

“I have loved being there it has been such an honor and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”

After the singers hugged, an emotional Dion wiped her eyes with a tissue before she stood up and waved at the audience while Adele continued to sing her hit When We Were Young.

The Rolling In The Deep singer has spoken about her love for Dion over the years, hailing her as “Queen Celine” in 2018 after attending one of her performances. Dion reciprocated, posting a photo on social media of her with Adele, who was wearing the singer’s merchandise.

She wrote: “Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them. I love her so much."

Adele returned to The Colosseum this weekend to continue her residency after taking a break to perform a series of shows in Munich in a purpose-built outdoor arena.

Weekends With Adele launched at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in November 2022 and concludes next month. Her run of sell-out shows at the venue, which seats about 4,000 people, has taken its toll. In July she announced she will take a “big break” from music after her run.

Dion, meanwhile, made a triumphant return to live singing in the summer to close the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics amid her battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS). She has spoken candidly about SPS, announcing her diagnosis in December 2022 after cancelling her Las Vegas residency in 2021 because of health concerns. The condition is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

In March 2003, she launched her first residency at The Colosseum, which played for 717 shows to December 2007. She returned to the venue for her second stint in March 2011 and played 424 shows before wrapping it up in June 2019.