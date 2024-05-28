Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celine Dion is planning to perform one last time in a TV special according to reports.

Celine Dion is “not giving up” on her dream to perform, with reports revealing the music megastar is planning to perform one last time in a TV special.

The 56-year-old has taken a step back from performing after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022, however it’s been reported that the star who has been battling the autoimmune neurological disorder, is working on her singing as she plans to perform one last time. A source told The Sun: "Celine is not giving up her desire to sing again. She has been working with voice coaches, band members and specialists for over six months now. She believes she could release a concert film featuring her playing her biggest hits."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer cancelled her remaining tour dates on her Courage World Tour last year due to her health condition, which she documents in her feature-length documentary I Am: Celine Dion. In it she explains that she "can't answer" if she will ever be able to get back on stage.

The “My Heart Will Go On”, singer said: "I can’t answer that… because for four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready. As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months.’ I don’t know... my body will tell me. On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait."

She has recently opened up about the different treatments she has used to manage her condition which impacts her muscles, but has told fans she will never be “cured”.

Speaking to Vogue France she explained: "I’m well, but it’s a lot of work. I’m taking it one day at a time. I haven’t beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that’s me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can you watch I Am: Celine Dion?

I Am: Celine Dion will be available to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime Video from June 25.